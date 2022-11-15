Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of heaviest snow will be over around 8 or 9 PM. The precipitation type will vary through the night, with most locations turning to rain by morning. Pockets of freezing rain and drizzle are also expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&