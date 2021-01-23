While Dr. Malcolm Mar Fan's job has changed because of COVID-19 — as have most in the medical field — one of the more difficult tasks for the doctor is to describe what a hospitalist is and does.
Dr. Mar Fan was named recently Evangelical Community Hospital's Medical Director, Hospitalist Group and he will provide operational oversight of the Hospitalist program at the Lewisburg-based hospital.
The definition has changed over the years, Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker said. Hospitalists are doctors who focus on medical care for hospitalized patients. They are tasked with communicating with the patient, their family, their primary care physician, and any necessary specialists to provide coordinated treatment within the hospital setting.
Dr. Mar Fan has been with Evangelical since 2014 before his most recent promotion.
"Dr. Mar Fan has been with us for a while, he was someone familiar to us," Aucker said Friday. "We know what kind of doctor he is, what kind of man he is. He fits with our culture. He is a good clinician and a good mentor. The main thing is that he exemplifies what a community hospital is and how care is delivered."
Dr. Mar Fan the job of a hospitalist has evolved as patient care has evolved.
"A couple of decades ago, patients went to a primary care provider and if you got hospitalized, the same provider would see you in the hospital," he said. "That was fine then. But as medicine has evolved and got more complicated, that way is not very efficient. It can be somewhat disjointed."
Aucker said if a patient's primary care provider is outside of the network, more than likely the doctor is going to see a hospitalized patient at the end of the day. A hospitalist closes that loop, becoming the primary provider while a patient is in a hospital, creating a clear delineation, Aucker aid.
Some of the patients have never even heard of the role. "I'll admit patients and they tell me they don't want one, they've never had one before," Dr. Mar Fan said. "They've never even met one."
Evangelical has about 10 hospitalists at one time — Dr. Mar Fan called it a moving target — and they work seven days in a row before having seven days off. That schedule allows for continuity among patients, he said.
"We want to maximize the quality of care," he said.
Dr. Mar Fan was quick to highlight the work his department does with social workers, who can close some gaps for doctors, patients and their families.
"They are the unsung heroes," he said. "They handle much of the work during discharge and really help us in our role."
Dr. Mar Fan has served as a hospitalist at Evangelical since 2014. While at Evangelica, Dr. Mar Fan has served on the Peri-operative Glucose Management Committee, the Informatics Committee for Inpatient and Outpatient Electronic Health Records, and as a liaison for the Hospitalist Group and Information Services.
Dr. Mar Fan received his Medical Degree from the Howard University College of Medicine, Washington D.C., and completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia.