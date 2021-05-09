A tip of the cap to the employees and administrators at Evangelical Community Hospital for the prestigious five-star rating it earned from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for overall quality.
The well-deserved recognition was a first for the independent hospital. We are lucky to have such an exceptional small local hospital in our Valley, one with dedicated and passionate employees who double as our families, neighbors and friends.
The ranking is an overall rating based on five “measure groups,” — with more than 100 measures making up the groups — according to CMS: Mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. The recent honor reflects data from 2017-19.
According to CMS, less than 14 percent of hospitals earn the rare designation. This year, 455 hospitals across the nation earned a five-star rating and just 22 in Pennsylvania. Evangelical is the only five-star rated CMS hospital in central Pennsylvania.
“It is an honor to be recognized by CMS for what our staff devotes themselves to every single day,” Kendra Aucker, Evangelical’s president and CEO, said. “The recognition is all about commitment to care and what our patients need. The individuals who make up this hospital clearly dedicate themselves to the medical needs of our patients but exceed that by also making sure they feel like family when they are here.”
Patients love the intimacy that Evangelical provides. There is a different feeling there. It doesn’t feel intimidating and more often than not, when you walk in a door, you are going to recognize more faces than not among employees.
That matters. It creates a level of comfort for patients, many of whom are looking for a friendly face, a gentle bedside manner and a level of professionalism and expertise that isn’t always found in hospitals.
We are blessed in the Valley to have such top-flight medical care within a few minutes of our front door. It is something we should never take for granted, because the people offering the care never do.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.