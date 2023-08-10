SHAMOKIN DAM — Evangelical Community Hospital is set to open a new location at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Selinsgrove Imaging Center and SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical will open Monday, according to President and CEO Kendra Aucker.
The 8,500-foot modernized facility was constructed over the course of a year and more than 13,500 working hours, according to Aucker.
The new location will help patients get the services they need without hassle, she said.
"It's sometimes a drag to get patients into imaging quickly," Aucker said. "This is meant to allow people to get services they need."
The Selinsgrove Imaging Center section of the facility will provide MRIs, x-rays, CT/CTA scans, ultrasounds and vascular imaging, according to Michele Musaraca MBA, CRA, RT (R)(MR), director of Imaging Services at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The center will be an asset to Family Practice Center and Geisinger Convenient Care right next door, Musaraca said.
"They used to send patients to us at our former location beside Sheetz," she said. "Now we have the workflow figured out so they can walk right in."
Musaraca referenced a door that would go between the facilities, indicating patients would not even need to go outside.
The center will also have walk-in availability for x-ray, ultrasound and vascular imaging as well as evening hours for MRI, ultrasound and x-ray, according to Musaraca.
Laura Austin, BS, RT(R)(MR)(ARRT), MRSO (MRSC), Evan's MRI and Outpatient Imaging Services supervisor, said the MRI services offered at the new center are new and improved.
"We have optimized our protocols to be fast," Austin said. "Some might feel claustrophobic or nervous, but we offer techniques to help people stay calm and relaxed."
The SUN Orthopaedics section of the facility is made up of eight exam rooms, including one specialized for casting, according to Candi R Taylor MSN, RN, ONC, director of Operations-Orthopaedics at Evangelical Medical Services Organization.
The staff at the facility includes joint physicians, sports medicine physicians and spine physicians. They also have the ability to provide Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy, Taylor said.
Another benefit of the joint imaging and orthopaedic facility is the ability to have on-site imaging for orthopaedic patients, the director added.
The facility's change in location across Route 15 allows for easier access and expanded parking, according to Aucker.
Evangelical Community Hospital purchased the former location, across from Sheetz, and plans to give it a "facelift" before expanding to offer more services in Snyder County.
"Once everything is out we are going to freshen up the space," Aucker said. "Then we will decide what services are most needed there."
Women's health and cardiology are among the options, according to Aucker.