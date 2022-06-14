LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital's Ambassador Challenge, a new program focused on raising money in support of its Evangelical Care Fund announced on Tuesday that the program attracted more than $153,000 in May.
The Care Fund provides a foundation of financial support for Community Health and Wellness screenings, events and education; Mobile Health of Evangelical; Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS), the hospital’s paramedic and EMT response; The Family Place, the hospital’s obstetrics unit; Hospice of Evangelical, end-of-life care; and more.
The Ambassador Challenge featured community representatives promoting the hospital’s mission and encouraging charitable giving as ambassadors for the hospital.
Denise Haddon of Selinsgrove; Timm Moyer of Watsontown; and Leslie Temple of Lewisburg were the ambassadors of this inaugural campaign in 2022. Collectively, the three ambassadors raised $75,555 with Leslie Temple of Lewisburg being named Ambassador of the Year for raising over $45,000. Each ambassador was presented a crystal award by Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, at a celebration appreciation event.
“All three ambassadors for this year’s challenge took on their part of the challenge with enthusiasm built on their dedication to Evangelical Community Hospital and the role it plays in the community,” said Donna Schuck, associate vice president of philanthropy and donor relations.
“This new challenge, from concept to reality, was made possible by a committee of people with a passion for the hospital and a common goal of finding a new way to pull people together in much the same way as our staff pulls together daily to care for our patients and members of the community,” said Schuck.
For more information on events like the Ambassador Challenge, or to support Evangelical Community Hospital, contact the Philanthropy and Donor Relations department at fundraising@evanhospital.com or call 570-522-2685.