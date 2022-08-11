LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital raised $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS) through its recent 36th Golf Classic.
Awards were given to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon flights.
Held annually, the Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency. These emergency responders also provide vital patient information to Emergency Department personnel before the patient arrives at the Hospital.
Morning winners were: First flight — W&L Dealerships, SunStone Consulting, and Bucknell University with second flight winners being Silvertip Inc., Apple/Community Giving Foundation foursome, and Bingaman & Son Lumber Inc. Afternoon winners were: First flight — the twosome of Lloyd & Bloom, 3B Consultant Services Inc. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust with second flight winners being the Zarick foursome, the Samuelson foursome, and Stahl Sheaffer Engineering LLC.
This year’s golf event raised funds through registration, featured on-the-course specialty contests, and sponsorships from individuals and businesses.
Specialty contest winners were: Max Wrobel and Nate Luce got closest to the flag; Rachel Herb, Judi Karr, Tom Rambo, and Ed Piccolo got closest to the line; and Kelly Geise, Jennifer Wakeman, Dan Wirnsberger, and Nate Luce had the longest drive. Putting contest winners were Brad Lawton and Corey Naylor.