LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital received more than $487,000 in American Recovery Act Funds on Wednesday, money that will be used to help buy a new mobile medic unit that will be stationed at the hospital, said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.
The grant award will also be directed towards patient monitors for both in-patient and out-patient areas of the hospital, Aucker said.
On hand to announce the award at Evangelical was Bob Morgan, Pennsylvania State Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development.
"COVID has had a dramatic impact on hospital operations over the past two years," Aucker said. "And use of free hospital services skyrocketed during this time. EMS service is an area in which everyone struggles to find staffing to meet community needs.
"When we invest in rural health care and infrastructure," Morgan said, "We invest in the health care of the people in rural America. Health care facilities, first responder vehicles and equipment are critical resources for every community, in order for people to live happy and healthy lives filled with opportunity.
Rural America cannot exist without reliable healthcare systems. These symptoms face many challenges," Morgan said. "Since 2010 135 rural hospitals have closed and another 450 are vulnerable to closure. We hope today to make that situation much more stable."
Evangelical was one of six central Pennsylvania hospitals Wednesday to receive a total of $3.9 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants: The $3.9 million was divided among hospitals in Union (Evangelical), Clinton, Tioga and Centre counties.
Hospitals are required to account for how they spend their grant money, Morgan said. "We keep track of every dollar," he noted.
"The grants USDA is awarding will help rural hospitals and healthcare providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing, build or renovate facilities and purchase medical supplies," Morgan explained.
After Morgan spoke, Jonathan Bastian, director of Evangelical's regional mobile medical services, explained that his unit was formed in 2019 to provide emergency medical care regardless of what time of day it is and where that patient may be located.
"Since then, Evangelical Community Hospital has invested $1.2 million into capital purchases, to ensure that our EMS systems have state-of-the-art resources to provide basic and advanced life support system in Mifflinburg, Hummels Wharf, Port Trevorton and in the greater Lewisburg area. Our rural community presents unique challenges in providing EMS care, especially at a time when volunteerism continues to decline and the cost of EMS services continues to rise rapidly."
The grant, Bastian said, has allowed Evangelical to buy a new EMS Squad Unit, which will deliver advanced life support and services across the region. The unit, which cost $70,000 is outfitted with the latest technology, Bastian said.\