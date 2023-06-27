LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is on an Emergency Department divert as of 8 a.m. today.
These diversions occur when the Emergency Department census of patients and boarding patients reaches a threshold due to limitations of space, resources, and staff, according to a statement released by the hospital.
When on divert, ambulances deliver only critical patients to the Emergency Department and instead reroute all other patients to other local healthcare facilities. Walk-in emergency patients are still taken in, triaged, and placed in line for care, but may experience longer waits, according to the hospital.
Generally, diverts last a few hours to a day until discharges are made within the hospital and rooms are available for patients coming in through the emergency doors. Whenever diverts are put in place, assessments are made every few hours to see where the hospital stands regarding patient census and the movement of patients within the Hospital system.
The divert will be reassessed this afternoon for consideration of lifting, officials said.