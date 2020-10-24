LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s COVID-19 alternative testing site will open at a new location on Nov. 2 at 1499 St. Mary St., Lewisburg, the corner of St. Mary and 15th streets, near the Central Susquehanna LPN Center.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals should first call their primary care provider to share any symptoms or concerns related to COVID-19. The physician can then determine if testing is warranted and refer to the testing site.
The new test site is a drive-through location to maximize safety. Patients will be directed to drive around the building and enter through a garage door. Staying in the car, patients will be asked a series of questions and receive any tests ordered. They will then exit, driving out of another garage door on the opposite side of the building.