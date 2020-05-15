Evangelical Community Hospital will begin in-house antibody testing today after getting authorization from the state Department of Health.
The testing will be used to determine if someone has previously been exposed to COVID-19 and has developed antibodies to the actual virus that causes the coronavirus.
According to Evangelical's daily coronavirus update, "serology testing can give governing agencies, such as the CDC and DOH, the community-level immune response data they need to make informed decisions about social distancing, opening places of business and the effectiveness of vaccines. The hospital is currently evaluating how best to positively impact the health of the community and the organization with this new testing."
Diagnostic COVID-19 tests are available at Valley medical facilities but anyone seeking a test must meet criteria based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control or have a referral from a provider.
Evangelical has done 990 COVID-19 diagnostic tests, with 103 positive results. Two patients treated at Evangelical have died due to complications due to the novel coronavirus.
"Currently at Evangelical individuals wanting to get a test for COVID-19 can," Evangelical spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach said. "The alternate test site behind Plaza 15’s McCann School of Business in Lewisburg is a drive-through-style testing site. Individuals either need an order from their family physician/primary care provider or can come to the testing site and a provider will ask the necessary questions to order a test."
It is a similar story at Geisinger, spokesman Joe Stender said.
System-wide Geisinger has tested about 17,000 patients — including employees — since March 6. About 2,600 have been positive, Stender said.
Throughout the system, Geisinger has had 90 patients die from the virus.
Ben Williard, a spokesman for Family Practice Center, said the medical provider has closed its temporary testing locations set up across its footprint, including the one at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Tests are still available, either in-house or through a referral to another facility.
"Anyone showing symptoms who wants a test should call ahead," Williard said, noting if cases increase Family Practice could ramp back up its remote testing sites.