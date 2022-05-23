LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is treating seven patients for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, including five patients who were not fully vaccinated.
The hospital updated its COVID patient count on Monday on social media. There are also three patients being treated in the intensive care unit. All three patients in the ICU were fully vaccinated according to hospital officials.
There are no active COVID-19 cases at federal prisons in Union County according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Both Allenwood and Lewisburg facilities are in Level 3 of COVID-19 operations, the most strict level, according to the BOP. Nationally, 20 facilities are in Level 1, 17 are in Level 2 and 61 are in Level 3.
There are three active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township on Monday, according to state officials.