Evangelical Community Hospital and Weis Markets have joined Geisinger in offering secondary COVID-19 booster shots to Valley residents.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and PA Department of Health (PA DOH) guidance, Evangelical is now scheduling appointments for booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the following individuals:
- Individuals who are between the ages of 18 and 49 and received Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for their first shot and booster at least four months ago.
- Adults ages 50 years and older, who received Pfizer or Moderna as their initial vaccine and booster at least four months ago.
- Individuals who are 12 or older, moderately or severely immunocompromised, and received their initial vaccine and booster at least four months ago.
To schedule an appointment at Evangelical, call the hospital's vaccine hotline at 570-522-4530, option 1 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Weis Markets pharmacist immunizers are administering booster doses in the company’s 129 in-store pharmacies. There is no charge to customers for the boosters or initial rounds of COVID-19 immunizations.
“The second booster dose offers an increased level of protection to people aged 50 and above, particularly those over 65 years old. Immunocompromised individuals 12 years old and older are also eligible for the second booster,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ vice president of Pharmacy. “This increased protection is designed to protect people and prevent serious COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization. Our in-store pharmacy immunization program offers customers a quick and convenient option.”
To receive the second booster dose or other COVID-19 immunizations, customers should schedule an appointment with a Weis Markets certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Depending on availability and schedules, walk-in appointments are also welcome.