Evangelical's Aucker named top Rural Health Leader, credits staff for successes

LEWISBURG — Kendra Aucker accepted the 2021 Pennsylvania Rural Health Leader of the Year Award on Thursday and in doing so, swiftly deflected credit to the entire community that operates Evangelical Community Hospital.
From the Board of Directors to the medical staff, lab workers to maintenance staff, office workers and housekeeping and the supply chain team and more, Aucker cited them all in helping lead Evangelical through the pandemic this year.
“It’s really everyone in this organization who rolled up their sleeves and did whatever was asked of them to care for sick patients who deserve this,” Aucker said. “I’m not really comfortable accepting this award on my own. It’s not really mine, it’s everyone’s.”
The award was presented by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health (PORH) ahead of National Rural Health Day on Nov. 18. PORH is a joint partnership between the federal government, state government and Penn State University.
Lisa Davis, PORH’s director and outreach associate professor of Health Policy and Administration, presented the annual award. Davis referred to how all hospitals had to adapt to COVID-19, and continue to do so. Medical staff worked to treat sick patients of all kinds amid the pandemic while abiding by evolving government mandates, taking on significant reporting, handling added administrative burdens.
Evangelical took on this challenge while also completing the hospital’s historic PRIME building addition and renovations. Davis’ trip to Evangelical was her first. She said she was struck by the beauty of the atrium at the new main entrance.
“Just the way that it is open and bright and welcoming, it sort of gives you a sense of hope and positivity,” Davis said. “The staff at the front desk are wonderful and the woman who screened me could not have been more delightful.”
“All of that comes from the top,” Davis said.
Wherever it comes from, Aucker is appreciative. Evangelical staff show up, do their jobs and don’t call attention to themselves, she said.
“I’ll give you an example,” Aucker said before speaking of Dr. Doyle Ashburn, the head of the Critical Care Unit and the medical director of the hospital. He spent a career in training to save lives. Joy is derived from informing a patient’s family that they’ll pull through, she said.
“You find yourself in a job where you show up day in and day out. You work 12, 15, 24 hours a day and every person who lands with you has a slim to no chance of survival. You show up every day, you take care of them and you work with their family.”
“I can’t imagine what it feels like to be trained to save someone’s life and to know statistically, you’re probably not going to do that, and you just come in every day and you take care of people. I have a great deal of respect for that,” Aucker said.
Evangelical had 34 patients admitted with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning. Of them, 24 were unvaccinated and 10 vaccinated. Seven were in the Critical Care Unit, all but one unvaccinated, with two unvaccinated patients on ventilators.
The hospital’s current positivity rate for COVID-19 testing is above 22%.
“There’s been a lot of people who’ve stayed with us during this difficult time when everyone’s fried, everybody’s burnt out. It is the people who are responsible for our response to COVID,” Aucker said.