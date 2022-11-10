LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Lights of Love giving campaign to support Hospice of Evangelical. Throughout November and December, gifts will be collected to support direct care and provide resources to patients and their families who are experiencing end-of-life needs.
Lights of Love offers an opportunity to honor and remember family, friends, and loved ones by placing their names on the honoree listing. The Lights of Love tree will make its debut on Dec. 4,, and then shine at Hospice of Evangelical throughout December. Honorees and donors will be recognized in The Daily Item in January 2023 and special notifications will be provided to donors to share with honorees or their family members.
Individuals who wish to make monetary donations to the 35th Annual Lights of Love in support of Hospice of Evangelical can do so through Dec. 31. Donations can be made by visiting www.EvanHospital.com/LightsOfLove or by calling Philanthropy and Donor Relations at 570-522-2685.