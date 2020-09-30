SUNBURY— Katie Evans, the Democrat running for the seat representing Pennsylvania's House District 85, said Wednesday that she was supportive of Gov. Tom Wolf's actions in response to COVID-19, which "were prudent and intended to protect the health and welfare of the people of Pennsylvania.
"Based on the knowledge that existed at the time," Evans said, "I think he (Wolf) did the best he could."
Evans, who is running against incumbent David Rowe, a Republican, of Lewisburg, appeared at a Daily Item Editorial Board meeting. This is the latest in The Daily Item's series of editorial boards in which Republican and Democratic candidates in contested elections are asked a series of questions relevant to Valley voters.
Evans, of Lewisburg, was not so kind to the state legislature regarding COVID. "They seem more intent on criticizing the governor and what he does rather than coming up with any kind of solution, or help, or action. Their legislation is all directed at fighting against the governor. We need to start fighting for the people of Pennsylvania and their health."
Keeping people safe should be what legislators concentrate on, Evans said — and that includes the questions of crowd size at events like football games.
"I understand the desire of parents to see your kid playing in a game or being in a play," she said. "But when we see people attending those games and they are not social distancing, not wearing masks, they are not showing the proper concern for others."
Overall, however, Evans, a former teacher, believes that Valley school districts have done excellent jobs in focusing on the health of their kids."
The critical need for access to broadband, and how that relates to both education and business was another topic of discussion.
Evans looks at broadband the way people looked at electricity decades ago. "It is no longer a luxury," she said. "It is something people need in order to survive. You can even have doctors' appointments via telemedicine, but you can't do any of this without broadband.
"A lot of people in western Union and Snyder counties don't have access to reliable broadband," she said. What's helping are organizations like the United Way sponsoring broadband units, and Union County libraries offering mobile hot spots.
Conceding that widespread broadband is expensive, Evans said, "we need to also look at the affordability." She is not averse to using taxpayer funds, if necessary, to pay for broadband.
Other topics discussed by Evans included the problem of excessive prescription drug prices — she supports the Pennsylvania Drug Affordability Act, which would establish a non-partisan group that investigates the high-cost drugs and establish limitations on how much Pennsylvanians pat at pharmacies.
Evans also said she would support a "gradual, in tiers" increase in the minimum wage, because at the current $7.25 an hour, "you can't support a family, buy food, health insurance."