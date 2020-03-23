There is a chance that the Pennsylvania primary will get postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but even if it takes place on April 28 as originally scheduled, it is unlikely to change the presidential contest, said three Valley professors of political science.
At this point in the Democratic nomination process, Vice President Joe Biden has built up a small but likely durable delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, said Scott Meinke, of Bucknell University. "But that doesn't mean the primary doesn't matter. It still determines the affiliation of the delegates who may vote on important issues at the convention, and voters will choose candidates for nomination for other contests in both major parties.
"Because Democratic candidates get delegates in proportion to their votes in a state primary," Meinke explained, "the winner in a state often gets only a small net advantage in delegates. So it's tough for a strong challenger to overtake a frontrunner later in the process. A good example of this was in 2008, when Hillary Clinton's late victories in places like Pennsylvania weren't enough to overcome Obama's small lead."
Sanders' supporters do seem less willing to support the eventual nominee than the supporters of typical losing candidates, noted Chris Ellis, of Bucknell University. "That will be a bit of a problem for Democrats. It's why Biden, in the last debate, started to take far-left stances on some issues like fracking. It will be a hard line to walk."
But on the whole, it's moderate voters who don't like President Donald Trump that are going to decide the election, Ellis said. "People who voted for Trump in 2016 but are now having some buyer's remorse are the ones that matter. It's much more important to show these people that the Democrats are offering an alternative they can actually vote for than to keep hardcore Bernie supporters happy. And whatever his flaws, Biden seems to have some idea of how to do that."
For Biden, just being a Democrat will be enough to win over most of Bernie's voters in November, contends Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State University Behrend College.
Voter turnout among young adults is important, and the Biden campaign will need to inspire as many as he can, Speel said. "But voter turnout among older adults is also important, as Biden has demonstrated in primary elections so far. While their turnout wasn't high, young voters supported John Kerry for president in 2004 by a substantial margin due to opposition to the Iraq War and antipathy toward George W. Bush's socially conservative views. The same type of vote will likely happen this November."