SUNBURY — Lacy Statts and Darren Burton did not expect to be placed with four children when they were approved as a foster family in Northumberland County two years ago.
On the same day they were approved in September 2019, they got the call that three siblings were available and one more on the way in October. While they were not fully prepared, they said they didn't hesitate to take those children in and care for them.
"It feels really good," said Lacy Statts, of Muncy, reflecting on the adoption process on Friday at Northumberland County's annual Adoption Day. "It's the best feeling in the world."
Statts and Burton, who are engaged, are one of six families who adopted 12 children on the 12th annual Adoption Day on Friday in the county courthouse. The celebration is sponsored by Northumberland County Children and Youth. Twenty-four children in the county were adopted between December 2020 and November 2021.
Adoption Day is designed to celebrate National Adoption Awareness Month, which is recognized annually in the month of November. While the focus of National Adoption Day is on the finalization of adoptions, it is also a day to raise awareness of the growing need for foster families.
According to the National Adoption Day website, National Adoption Day is a collective, national effort to raise awareness for more than 100,000 children in foster care waiting for permanent and loving families.
Statts and Burton already had two biological children of their own: Brooklyn, 8, and Kiara, 4. They finalized their adoptions in April of Justin, 7, Bella, 6, Logan, 3, and Claire, 2. The parents of the four siblings lost their rights due to drug abuse, said Statts.
The older siblings had been with the couple for only a month when they got the call that Claire had been born.
"We got her straight from the hospital," said Statts. "She was a 4-pound, itty bitty baby."
Taylor Perles, of Sunbury, with her fiance Braeden Clark adopted her half-sister Mikayla, 8, in May. Mikayla, whose mother lost rights due to drug abuse, moved into the foster care system in 2016 and had 16 placements before coming to Perles.
"She's been through so much," said Perles, 24. "I'm glad I can give her stability and love."
Perles said the process has been challenging, but worth it.
"I'm so glad she's with us," said Perles.
Ashley and Shane Barner, of Bloomsburg, adopted their second and third child this year. They adopted Harley Barner, 3, in 2019, and biological sisters Novaleigh, 2, and Bella, 1, this year.
"We wanted to share our home," said Ashley Barner. "We wanted to provide a safe and loving home for children."
Guest speaker Melanie Deppen, the owner of Mellie's in Sunbury, said she was adopted at three months old. She was the youngest of six, four of those siblings also adopted.
"I feel so blessed to be an adoptee," she said. "Had they not adopted me I don't know where I'd be today."
Deppen said the adopted parents are making a difference. She encouraged to children to embrace their history.
"On the days you feel sad, just know through adoption you were chosen," she said. "You're one of the special ones. You were chosen. Always remember that."
President Judge Charles Saylor labeled each parent who adopted and fostered a hero.
"It takes a lot of courage in some of these situations," said Saylor.
Katrina Gownley, Northumberland County Children and Youth administrator, said 80 children are in foster care in Northumberland County. Comparatively, there were more than 100 and five years ago there were 260.
In 2020, 35 children were adopted. In 2019, it marked a record year of 56 adoptions in Northumberland County. In 2018, Northumberland County had 30 adoptions. In 2017, it was seven. In 2016 and 2015, 20 children each year were adopted. In 2014, 30 children were adopted. In 2013, 10 were adopted. In 2012, the number was 20.
The event also featured games and activities, comments from Children and Youth workers and judges and the banging of the gavel. Each adopted child is allowed to bang the judge's gavel to signify the finalization of their adoption.