Looking for an event on the final day of 2019, there is a little bit for every age group.
Kids will get a chance to ring in 2020 at a few different locations. The earliest will be in Northumberland where the Priestley-Forsyth Library will continue its annual tradition of counting down to noon. The library will drop an oxygen atom to ring in the New Year 12 hours ahead of schedule.
On Tuesday evening, the Lewisburg Children's Museum will host its Rockin' New Year's Eve Party, a London-themed event. It will include Big Ben chiming at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.
Sunbury's new New Year's Eve celebration, the first after a two-year hiatus, will include something for the kids at the city ice rink from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and chips as well as face-painting, free skating and a DJ.
There is plenty for the older crowd, too, in Sunbury on New Year's Eve.
A DJ and bands will perform live from Cameron Park and the revamped Edison light bulb will be dropped in the park at midnight, followed by fireworks at Market and Front streets.
Guests can purchase a souvenir cup for $10 to access special discounts at local pubs and restaurants. Free, roundtrip shuttles will transport visitors from Lewisburg and Selinsgrove.
Cameron Park will also have two giant screens that will show a live feed of Times Square and show all the action taking place in NYC. A light bulb with the message, "Countdown in the Downtown, Happy New Year Sunbury 2020, Triangle Tech School," will be displayed at midnight from an electronic sign on top of the bulb.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he will meet with employees and committee members this morning to make sure everything is ready to go.
"Other than that, everything is place," Karlovich said. "It will be a great night for everybody to come out."
He noted the ice rink is an option for those who want to be inside.
There is plenty more going on in the area. The Sunbury Social Club will hold a New Year's Eve dance. The Italian Terrace Restaurant, Route 405, south of Milton, will have music and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Blue River Soul with Karen Meeks will perform a diverse repertoire of jazz standards, blues, Motown and classic rock.
The band Strawbridge performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Norry Hookies. It's open to the public with no cover.
Into The Spin will perform during a Dance Party, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St., Northumberland.
Jesse will ring in the New Year at the Selinsgrove VFW, performing 9 p.m. to midnight, and Kira & Jake kicks off New Year's Eve from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road, Sunbury.