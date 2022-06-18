LEWISBURG — Two events on Saturday commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes brought back plenty of memories by those affected by the subsequent flood of the Valley.
A special luncheon held at the Bull Run Tap House was followed by the sold-out showing of the first 30 minutes of WVIA’s new documentary on Agnes at the Campus Theatre. Survivors, family members of some who perished, experts and interested members of the public came out to learn more about the flood of 1972.
One such family was the relatives of former Lewisburg Police Chief Gordon A. Hufnagle, who drowned while saving lives in 1972. Gordon’s daughters-in-law Agnes Hufnagle, of Lewisburg, and Linda Hager, of Northumberland; Gordon’s grandson Brad Hufnagle and his wife Laurie, of Selinsgrove; and Gordon’s great-grandson Tyler Hugnagle and his wife Allison, of Mifflinburg, were present for the luncheon.
“He started on his boat at our house at 5 a.m. that day,” said Agnes Hufnagle, who was married to Gordon’s son Charles. “Our boys were 8 and 10 at the time. All four of us got up and talked to him before he left.”
Hufnagle was a “wonderful man,” said Hager, who was married to Gordon’s son Robert. “He was so well-liked.”
The family said Gordon Hufnagle’s legacy and recognization of him have been “amazing.”
“The program was very, very nice, very informative,” said Brad Hugnagle, who was four in 1972. “It’s so nice to be here.”
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost told the tale of Hufnagle, who was working as public safety director on June 22, 1972. Hufnagle was attempting to rescue James and Agnes Murphey from their home on South Sixth Street when the boat capsized in Bull Run, killing both Hufnagle and Mrs. Murphy.
“Loss of any life during a disaster is heart-breaking,” said Yost. “This kind of loss cannot be measured in numbers or put into words.”
The memory of Hufnagle lived on with Hufnagle Park being named in his honor. It is “the beating heart of our town” that stands as a “reminder of the importance of first responders to our collective security,” said Yost.
The remainder of the luncheon featured recognition of rescue and relief, rehabilitation and redevelopment after the storm and restoration and risk reduction since. Mayor Kendy Alvarez also read a proclamation declaring June 24 as Agnes Day.
At the Campus Theatre, Andrew Stuhl, associate professor of environmental studies and sciences at Bucknell University, asked the crowd to raise their hand if they lived through Agnes. Nearly all the hands in the room went up. Stuhl, who has interviewed dozens of people about the flood, said the community came together after the tragedy.
“Agnes didn’t do that,” Stuhl said. “People did that. We did that. You did that.”
After the first 30 minutes of the documentary “Agnes 50: Life After the Flood” played on the screen, Stuhl joined several others in a panel discussion. The panel featured WVIA filmmaker Alexander Monelli; Teri Provost, director of SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Flood Resiliency program; Rob Nicholas, director of the Penn State Center for Climate Risk Management and assistant director/associate research professor of the Earth and Environmental Systems Institute; and Maggie Dunn, Mitigation Division Outreach Coordinator at FEMA.
“We didn’t just want to tell the stories again because we did that,” said Monelli. “We wanted to start the conversation that flooding is still a thing 50 years later. We can raise our levees and walls as high as we want. It’s not going to stop it. We have to figure out the best way. Is there a best solution? Hopefully, the film raises these questions and starts these conversations and keeps them going for years to come.
Monelli has been working since September on the documentary, only finishing it days ago. It focuses on Sunbury, Bloomsburg, Danville, Milton, West Pittston, and Selinsgrove, Berwick and Wilkes-Barre.
“You all have your Agnes story,” he said. “You all know the story of Agnes. We wanted to honor that and tell that story. We also wanted to bring you into the future about today.”
Monelli said the plan was to “add this new wrinkle of talking about these lasting scars and impacts that this flood had.”
Attendees Jody Zimmerman and Pamela Troutman, both of Lewisburg, said they were both age 11 in 1972, living in Lewisburg. Zimmerman said she lived on South Sixth Street where Bull Run flooded her home.
“It was three inches from the ceiling in my house,” said Zimmerman.
Both she and Troutman said they appreciated the documentary and panel discussion, noting they learned a lot.Troutman said she gained a lot of knowledge and is interested in learning and doing more.
One thing the documentary didn’t capture was the smell of sewage and oil and everything mixed with the floodwaters, said Zimmerman.
“It’s a smell that never leaves you,” she said.
Zimmerman said she remembers that they lost so much in the flood. She remembers cleaning mud from the house and personal items. She remembers the smell of the Lysol to keep the mold at bay. She remembers her parents buying a block of ice for an ice chest to keep milk cold. She remembers having blankets on the floor and folding chairs as furniture.
WVIA is airing a full night of Agnes programs, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. The broadcast premiere of the new documentary will air at 9 p.m.