Democratic Snyder County Commissioner Adam Ewig will seek a second term.
The minority commissioner said his first three years "have been challenging... but very rewarding. With my experience, I can and will help Snyder County continue to move forward."
Ewig, a former McClure borough mayor, said he and Republican commissioners Joe Kantz and Chuck Steininger have worked well together to accomplish the county's business.
The trio have shown they "can work together in the best interest of all taxpayers, while staying true to their convictions, committed to the community and dedicated to progress," he said.
Kantz and Steininger have also announced their candidacy for reelection.
Ewig serves as county board secretary, treasurer of the Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging board of directors, co-chairman of the Joinder Board of the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency; board member of the CMSU board of directors and Children and Youth Services Advisory Board.
He is also president of the Veteran's Memorial Pool board in McClure and Administrative Church Council, and a member of the West Snyder Rotary Club, McClure Bean Soup Festival and Fair Board.
Ewig and his wife, Desiree, live in McClure and attend McClure First United Methodist Church.