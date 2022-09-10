ALLENWOOD — A former federal inmate at Allenwood will be sentenced after the 28-year-old man pleaded guilty to possessing contraband in prison, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.
Rauon Gordon, a former inmate of FCI Allenwood, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann, to possessing contraband in prison.
According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Gordon admitted that he possessed buprenorphine, a Schedule III narcotic, while he was an inmate at FCI Allenwood.
The charge stemmed from an incident on Sept. 2021, when correctional officers searched Gordon and found 16 paper strips of Suboxone in his right pants pocket. Laboratory testing confirmed the Suboxone contained buprenorphine.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew Inman are prosecuting the case.
No sentencing date has been announced.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA