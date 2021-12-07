DANVILLE — The ex-girlfriend of a St. Louis man on trial for homicide in Montour County testified on Tuesday he told her he put a bag over the 9mm handgun before he shot and killed Derrick Potts at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township in September 2019.
Miqueal La Myra Brown, 28, also of St. Louis, said David Earle Downing Jr., 35, her boyfriend at the time, killed Potts, who temporarily lived and worked at the motel, after Downing accused her of having sex with men there. Downing and Brown were staying at the Super 8 because he had a construction job in the area. She said he used her 9mm handgun.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis told the jury in her opening statement the death of Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, was the result of retaliation.
Attorney Timothy Tarpey, of Philadelphia, who represents Downing, said in his opening, "This case is going to be very straightforward. It's not a matter of whodunnit."
He told the jurors, "After you learn the evidence, you will see it's not a murder, not manslaughter. (Downing) was in a fight, in a struggle to save his life."
Tarpey said Potts thought people were on the way from New Jersey to kill him, and that paranoia led him to attack Downing.
Downing, held without bail since his arrest, is accused of criminal homicide in the shooting death at the motel, which sits along Route 54, near the Interstate 80 exchange. He also faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Brown is facing two counts of hindering apprehension, one for providing aid and the other for concealing or destroying evidence. She also faces one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen. She is free on 10 percent of $100,000 bail she posted in November 2019.
Suspected of cheating
Brown testified she was high on drugs someone at the motel had given her and believes she was sexually assaulted by at least one man, who appeared in her room and forced her to perform oral sex.
She said she and Downing had been dating for 10 months when they arrived in Danville. They initially stayed at the Quality Inn just up Route 54 from the Super 8 but had to leave because rooms were booked due to the Bloomsburg Fair. She checked them in to the Super 8 while Downing was working. She said they were not getting along, and she suspected him of cheating.
That same day, she met someone named John at the motel and talked to him about buying some Molly, also known as Ecstasy, a mood-altering drug. She said she was assaulted in her room as she slipped in and out of consciousness. When Downing returned from work, he was angry with her, in part because it looked as though someone had gone through their luggage. She said she was missing $100 and her gun. She called police to report the missing money and gun, then discovered Downing had the gun. She called and told police not to come.
Under questioning, Brown said she didn't report that she was sexually assaulted because she was ashamed and still was high.
She then testified Downing accused her of having sex in the room.
She said Downing repeatedly punched her in the face, chest and stomach. Potts, also known as "Z" or "Zahir," earlier had come to the door. He was standing in the open doorway as Downing beat her, she testified.
"Z was standing there saying, 'No, don't hit her," 'Stop hitting her.'"
On Sept. 23, Downing and Brown were asked to leave the Super 8 but not told why, Brown testified. They tried the Quality Inn but were not allowed to check in there, she said. They got a room at the nearby Red Roof Inn. After again accusing her of having sex with other men, Downing apologized to her. She said she later went to Geisinger and requested a rape kit.
Waited in car
Just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 24, Downing asked her to wait for him in her car at an abandoned gas station up Route 54. Downing had asked her not to bring her phone and he didn't bring his so they couldn't be traced, Brown testified. She brought both phones anyway so she could look through his to see if he was cheating, she said. Downing walked to the Super 8 where he confronted Potts in his room, she testified.
He later ran to her car, out of breath and told her to drive to the Quality Inn parking lot.
"He said he killed Z, he shot him twice," Brown testified. "He was in the bathroom and put a bag over the gun. (He said) Z grabbed the bag when he was falling down."
She said they then went to the store, where he bought sunglasses. They returned to the Red Roof Inn, and Downing showered.
"He was in a good mood," Brown said. "He was happy."
She said she took him to work at 7 a.m. but still wasn't sure if he was lying about shooting Potts. She said she didn't report the possible homicide because she feared the gun, which Downing had put in her glove box, would be traced to her.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, Super 8 maintenance supervisor William Fisher discovered Potts's body.
Testimony in the trial began right after both attorneys selected jurors. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn testified he issued the death certificate listing the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head and hand, and the manner of death as homicide, based on the autopsy performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Rameen Starling-Roney of Forensic Pathology Associates, of Allentown.
Starling-Roney testified Potts was shot at a range of more than 18 to 24 inches, as determined by the lack of soot — burnt gunpower — or stipling — unburnt gunpowder — near the wounds on the victim's skin.