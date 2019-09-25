The separation agreement between former high school principal Michelle Shearer and the Mifflinburg Area School District calls for the ex-administrator to remain on the district’s medical, dental and prescription insurance plans through Dec. 31. She will also receive 82 days pay that she would have worked from the date of her resignation, Aug. 19, through Dec. 31.
Those paid days are deducted from Shearer’s accrued time off. The remaining accrued time off won’t be paid out and no other benefits will be provided, the agreement states.
The Daily Item received the separation agreement from Superintendent Dan Lichtel through a records request under Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law.
Shearer submitted a letter of resignation Aug. 27 that was approved at a special meeting of the district’s Board of Directors that same day. The terse resignation letter said she reserved the right to rescind her resignation and seek relief under the state’s school code if terms of a settlement weren’t accepted.
The Board of Directors on Sept. 10 ratified the separation agreement but did not publicly disclose the terms. Neither Shearer nor district leaders provided a reason for the educator’s exit.
“The parties agree that neither will disparage the other regarding their employment relationship,” the agreement states.
Under the terms of the agreement, Mifflinburg Area won’t contest Shearer’s unemployment compensation claim and Lichtel would write an employment reference letter on Shearer’s behalf. Also, Shearer agrees to pay her own attorney fees, the settlement states.