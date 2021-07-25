LEWISBURG — Contractors working at Hufnagle Park expect to divert water from Bull Run at the Saint Louis Street bridge by week’s end.
The water will be pumped and diverted by hose through Kidsburg and drained back into the channel further south, according to Shelby Lorincz, project manager with the general contractor, Wolyniec Construction Inc., Williamsport.
“We’re going to bring a 12-inch pump in which is a really powerful pump. It will take seconds to get the water up and out,” Lorincz said while at the project site Thursday.
“We hope to only have the stream pumped for about a month,” Lorincz said.
The diversion will allow contractors to begin excavating the creek bank along Sixth Street beginning the first week of August.
Saint Louis Street is closed between Fifth and Sixth streets. So, too, is the southern half of Hufnagle. The northern half remains accessible from Market Street.
The work is part of a three-pronged project.
Bull Run is being restored to a natural state by widening and sloping the existing channel, adding contours and planting trees and plants along the stream bank. It’s a flood mitigation measure with environmental benefits.
The playground equipment at Kidsburg will be replaced with a nature play area incorporating natural and man-made elements.
A mixed-use path is being installed connecting the eastern run of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail with the edge of Bucknell University’s campus.
Through the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods, the borough received a combined $1.35 million in state and federal grant funding for the project — one phase of a broader Bull Run Greenway Project. Public input and planning for the current phase dates to at least 2003.
Borough council awarded the contract to Wolyniec Construction in April. The firm submitted a low bid of $1,054,363.80.
Borough Manager William Lowthert expects the project cost to meet or exceed the grant funding already in place. The borough is likely to spend approximately an additional $200,000 by the time the project is completed, he said.
“That’s what we’ve been budgeting for, saving for and anticipating,” Lowthert said while observing the project site Thursday.
Construction workers already removed the sidewalk along Sixth Street ahead of the installation of a pervious portion of the mixed-use path. Their work late last week centered on the sidewalks and curbing at and near the bridge.
“Today, we poured in some concrete around our curbs. We poured these curbs last week,” Lorincz said Thursday. “We’re setting up now to pour our sidewalk which is going to be a darker color. It’s supposed to be as close to black as possible, about 10 feet wide which will go all the way down to the bridge.”
When the excavation begins, heavy machinery and trucks will be entering and exiting the project site at Sixth and Saint Catherine streets.
According to Lowthert, Wolyniec expects to finish the “vast majority” of the work in 2021 with some plantings and seeding in spring 2022. Weather and the availability of supplies will be a factor, he said.
“Since the plantings and the grass isn’t going to be set until next year, it will probably be late spring or early summer before we open that,” Lowthert said of the revamped Kidsburg.