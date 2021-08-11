An excessive heat warning will go into effect at noon today and run through 7 p.m. Thursday for the Valley and other large swaths of Pennsylvania.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 degrees are expected.
NWS reports the excessive heat will significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The heat may be life-threatening to the elderly and those in poor health, due to prolonged exposure without air conditioning.
The hot conditions are expected to continue Friday before easing up over the weekend.
AccuWeather is calling for air temperatures to reach 92 degrees with the heat index to reach 103 today. On Thursday, forecasted highs are 96 with a heat index of 106, with temps of 94 and 105 on Friday.
NWS says individuals should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.