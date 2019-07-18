An Excessive heat watch will go into effect Friday afternoon and run through Sunday evening as a dangerous heatwave descends upon Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service predicts heat index values between 100 and 110 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"The highest values will be in the afternoons, but overnight low temperatures will also be very warm and the air oppressively muggy," NWS reports. "Saturday will be the hottest day, with heat indices between 105 and 110."
Near record-setting heat is expected Friday through Sunday, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s, said a meteorologist.
Temperatures Friday and Sunday will be in the mid-nineties, “but the peak day will be Saturday,” said Allison Hoegg, of AccuWeather, in State College. “Saturday we expect a temperature of 98, but some portions of the Valley will top 100.”
The heat wave is caused by a large air mass coming from the Southwest, Hoegg said.
Relief will come Monday and later next week, with more normal temperatures in the low 80s, she said.