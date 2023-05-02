LEWISBURG — The power and promise of new artificial intelligence (AI) technology, ChatGPT, is rapidly capturing the public's attention since its rollout last November. But even as more people begin to find ways to use and benefit in myriad ways, many more questions and concerns have arisen, including ethical concerns.
Three professors at Bucknell, Daniel Street, James Lawson, and Joseph Wilck are on the cutting edge of ChatGPT research, making ground-breaking discoveries. Their research is centered on how ChatGPT can benefit society and the implications of it being used on a large scale.
ChatGPT launched Nov. 30, 2022, by OpenAI, an AI and research company. The company rolled out its latest version, GPT-4, in March, which OpenAI says “exhibits human-level performance.” It’s much more reliable, creative and can handle “more nuanced instructions” than its predecessor system.
Uses for AI and outlets like ChatGPT range from writing essays and emails to news releases, code and even writing lyrics for music.
It’s part of a new generation of machine-learning systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand and produce novel images and video based on what they’ve learned from a vast database of digital books and online text.
These new AI breakthroughs have the potential to transform the internet search business long dominated by Google, which is trying to catch up with its own AI chatbot, and numerous professions.
“With GPT-4, we are one step closer to life imitating art,” said Mirella Lapata, professor of natural language processing at the University of Edinburgh. She referred to the TV show “Black Mirror,” which focuses on the dark side of technology.
Chat GPT has broken into the mainstream at the business and at the individual level, said Street, a professor of accounting and Financial Management. "The adoption has been widespread. People have been trying very quick to find out how they can use this."
"I see this right now as another way to communicate," added Wilck, clinical professor of analytics and operations manager. "But as of now, you are only communicating with a chatbot. The language is very fluid."
The program is a Large Language Model (LLM), meaning that it is a fluid extension of predictive text. Predictive text might finish a sentence if you are typing an email, for example, or an online search. LLMs take it one step further and will provide a lot longer answers to questions posed. It is a lot more sense than just a sentence completion or next-word prediction on your phone, the professors said.
Concerns about ChatGPT
The Bucknell researchers have identified several areas of concern with ChatGPT. They include unemployment, propaganda and misinformation, cybercrime, data privacy and environmental detriments.
"It is my view that job loss will be structural and temporary, rather than permanent," Street said. "Since the Industrial Revolution, there have been concerns about unemployment caused by technology. But history tells us that job loss will be painful, but temporary, and jobs will restructure. We are seeing some job destruction now. It will be painful. But, I think, temporary."
ChatGPT is very impressive software, "but a lot of people assume that what it says is correct," noted Lawson, also a professor of accounting and Financial Management. "But that is not necessarily the case. Just because ChatGPT tells you something, it doesn't mean that it's true. The problem is that ChatGPT presents itself as an expert."
With the help of generative AI, new technologies can generate humanlike text, audio and images on demand through programs such as ChatGPT, Midjourney and Bard, among others.
"There's certainly something unsettling about the ease with which people can be duped by these fakes, and I see it as a harbinger of an authenticity crisis that raises some difficult questions," Victor R. Lee, of Stanford University, wrote in The Conversation. "With text, image, audio and video all becoming easier for anyone to produce through new generative AI tools, I believe people are going to need to reexamine and recalibrate how authenticity is judged in the first place."
How will voters know whether a video of a political candidate saying something offensive was real or generated by AI, Lee asked.
There is even an environmental concern. The data centers hosting ChatGPT have numerous computer servers on-site to manage the data. According to a report from Business Insider, water is needed to cool the data centers that heat up under "significant expenditures of energy."
"While we have realized that training on ChatGPT is resource intensive, what is new news is that even executing requests is extremely resource intensive. What is harrowing for me is the environmental damage caused by the Large Language Model," Street said.
A conversation of 25-30 message requests uses a water-bottle full of water. This is evaporated water out of the data center. So if you are in ChatGPT and submitting 25-30 questions, you've just used up about 20 ounces of water from some sort of a reservoir and it is now evaporated into the atmosphere, Daniel said.
"So when you think of exploding this technology on a large scale or adding a bunch of new features to it or using it for creative purposes, the environmental damage to water is incredibly concerning to me," Street said.
According to The Associated Press, another problem is that GPT-4 does not know much about anything that happened after September 2021, because that was the cutoff date for the data it was trained on.
What is good about ChatGPT
Although there are serious concerns about the widespread use of ChatGPT, there are also some positive uses, Street explained.
"Chat GPT and other similar AI models will be another tool that society can use to increase productivity and increase higher quality inputting," Lawson said. A computer program will more efficiently write code as new software updates are released.
Using other AI "physicians will be able to identify tumors that even they might not see on the first pass," Lawson said. "Like any tool there are downsides, but there are huge upsides to productivity and efficiency and ultimately, a higher quality of living for society."
With respect to accounting, "we believe that Large Language Models can do an incredibly good job at producing a first pass," Street said. "It can draft a memo, it can write an email to an audit client. A tax memo. They can help you understand a new industry or topic"
"We still do believe that the human is critical," Street continued. "I view LLMs like a robotic arm and can assist a user in many ways."
The other thing ChatGPT can do, which is useful for humanity is "it can help us dive into new topics and cut through some of the noise and difficulties to obtain knowledge more quickly," Street said.
When you ask Chat GPT to find information on a given topic, it will search the internet and find the topics you request in minutes. Up to now, this has been the function of search engine optimization. "SEO as a field will be dead," Street said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.