SUNBURY — A hearing to exonerate a convicted murderer is scheduled to begin at 1:15 today in the Northumberland County Courthouse.
Supporters of Scott Schaeffer, 53, began to gather for a 1:15 p.m. exoneration hearing at 12:45 on the courthouse steps.
Schaeffer seeks to be exonerated for the 1986 homicide of Rickey Wolfe, of Mifflinburg. Schaeffer served 17 years in prison for the 1986 beating death of Wolfe at a Montandon boat launch. He was convicted, along with Billy Hendricks, of Sunbury, and both received life sentences for the killing.
In 2007, Schaeffer and Hendricks were granted new trials when evidence emerged showing both men were not at the boat launch the night of the murder. They both pleaded no-contest to the crime and were freed that year.
Five months ago, Schaeffer filed a petition for a legal exoneration in the County Court of Common Pleas.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor recused himself from the hearing saying "upon due consideration, it is more appropriate under the circumstance for the matter to be heard by an out of county judge."