SUNBURY — A forensic psychiatrist on Friday said he cannot offer an opinion on how convicted killer Brandon Brown would react to being in the community again.
Dr. Clarence Watson, the director of the Forensic Psychiatry Fellowship Program at the University of Pennsylvania, testified in Northumberland County Court as the only defense witness on the second day of the resentencing hearing for Brown, 36. Brown was sentenced at age 17 to life in prison in 2003 for the rape and murder of 6-year-old Jasmine Stoud.
Brown has had "a profound lack of treatment," including sexual offender treatment, that has been recommended by a number of experts. Brown should complete sex offender treatment before being considered for parole, said Watson.
"It's premature to say one way or the other" whether Brown would reoffend, said Watson. "We don't have any other indicators of what he would be like in a non-structured setting (outside prison)."
Watson said, "I would not be able to offer an opinion" without Brown completing treatment.
President Judge Charles Saylor did not issue an opinion on Friday. He said he will review the exhibits and testimony before scheduling a court date for Brown to be resentenced.
Brown was 15 years old when he kidnapped, raped and killed his 6-year-old neighbor in Coal Township in 2001. Jasmine’s body was recovered Aug. 12, 2001, along an old mining road near her home in Shamokin. Her skull had been fractured in several places by a rock found nearby. Jasmine’s DNA was detected on Brown’s body and clothing.
He was sentenced as an adult to a life sentence for first-degree homicide and a consecutive term of 17 to 70 years for two counts each of kidnapping and rape. He is an inmate at SCI-Forest in Marienville, Forest County.
Watson testified that he reviewed Brown's records from his adolescence until the present day. He met last year with Brown via Zoom twice on May 24 and June 15.
Brown is "functioning relatively well" in the correctional setting without presenting any psychiatric symptoms. He appeared to be "psychiatrically stable" and was able to "engage in logical and coherent manners" with "no cognitive problems," said Watson.
While Brown expressed remorse, Watson said he was "not able to demonstrate meaningful insight into his behavior" and "did not understand why what happened happened." He could not identify any triggers or strategies to deal with stressors in the future.
Watson said it is not surprising that Brown would not be equipped to gain insight into his past actions and behaviors because he has not put the work in. It was not clear whether Brown chose not to engage in treatment over the last 20 years, but Watson noted that Brown had been on waiting lists for specific types of treatment.
Defense Attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury, submitted a packet of educational certificates that Brown completed between 2004 and 2019.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the commonwealth's position on Brown's sentencing has not changed based on the nature of the crime and the safety of the community.
The Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal is made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Brown and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court’s ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.
Brown was not present in court on Friday. Saylor said he would schedule the date of resentencing and issue a transportation order for Brown to be in court.