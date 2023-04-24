While gas prices inched up another three cents this week locally, they remained level nationally and dropped slightly statewide as industry experts are saying prices could stay below $4 even with the summer travel surge.
AAA reported Pennsylvania's average Monday at $3.78 per gallon, which is about 1 cent less than a week ago, 21 cents more than a month ago and 43 cents less than a year ago. Locally, gas prices were an average of $3.76, with prices ranging from $3.64 in Lewisburg to $3.90 in Milton.
Across the state, county averages ranged from $3.70 to $3.89 per gallon, with the highest averages in the southwest and northeast areas of the state.
"For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that, barring such, we may have seen our high-water mark for the national average for the summer."
AAA reported the national average at $3.67 per gallon Monday. That's nearly unchanged from a week ago, but about 23 cents higher than a month ago and 45 cents less than a year ago. State averages ranged from about $3.14 in Mississippi to $4.90 in California.
"Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average," De Haan said. "While it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."
Here are the average gas prices in the area on Monday, according to AAA: $3.75 in Elysburg; $3.64 in Lewisburg; $3.72 in Mifflinburg; $3.90 in Milton; $3.81 in Mount Carmel; $3.73 in Selinsgrove; $3.77 in Shamokin and $3.74 in Sunbury.
Gas prices peaked at a record high of $5.02 last June.
Tribune News Service contributed to this story.