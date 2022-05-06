DANVILLE — A land use expert testified Thursday that Montour Solar One’s application to install solar panels in Anthony Township did not meet the requirements of the Montour County zoning ordinance.
Lawrence J. Lahr, of Chambersburg, a land planning and zoning consultant for nearly 50 years, said the application the solar company filed did not list solar energy facility (SEF) development use areas, and he said properties separated from the solar project area by Preserve Road still should be considered adjoining properties.
“Do you believe the applicant meets the requirement of the ordinance?” attorney William Cluck, who represents objectors Steven and Renee Goocey, of 104 Preserve Road, asked Lahr.
“No, it does not,” Lahr responded.
The session on Thursday before the Montour County commissioners was a continuation of the conditional use hearing held April 5 and 6 and on April 21 and 22. The hearing resumes today at 9 a.m.
Montour Solar One applied for a conditional use under the county zoning ordinance relating to solar energy facilities. The company, a partnership of Talen Energy, owner of the coal-fired Montour power plant near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group, a renewable energy company, wants to build a nearly 700-acre solar farm in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships — approximately 310 of those acres in Anthony Township — that will include 100 megawatts of generating capacity, enough to power approximately 20,000 homes per year.
The application only is related to Anthony Township, which is the only part of the project covered by the county planning commission.
Frequent objections
Cluck’s line of questioning brought frequent objections by Montour Solar One’s attorney, Michael Klein. He said he objected to Lahr making decisions that the commissioners should make.
“He’s expressing an opinion,” said Klein.
The hearing officer presiding over the ongoing hearing, attorney Rob Davidson, of Bloomsburg, said he would allow the testimony but would take Klein’s objection into consideration. Klein also objected to Lahr testifying that properties on the other side of Preserve Road from the project still would be adjoining properties. He said Lahr is not a licensed land surveyor. Davidson sustained the objection.
Cluck, an environmental attorney from Harrisburg, argued that adjoining and adjacent meant the same thing, and Lahr testified the company’s site plan does not address the properties across the road.
Earlier in the hearing, Cluck recalled Jimmy Holdren, of 186 Preserve Road, who followed up earlier testimony about his sighting a threatened species, a Northern harrier, on the project site. The bird is a medium-size raptor found in Canada and the northern United States. Holdren testified last month that he saw the harrier, distinct because of its “white rump, salmon breast and almost owl-shaped head,” numerous times since February. Holdren said on Thursday he recently saw the bird hunting 10 to 15 feet off the ground.
“It had killed something,” Holdren said.
Sandra Johnston, 196 Preserve Road, took a distant black-and-white photo of the bird on April 23 and saw it again the following day and on Thursday morning, she testified.
Under questioning by Klein, she said she did not see a white rump.
Errors corrected
Ian Evans, an expert in wildlife management, threatened and endangered species habitat and solar facilities permitting for Montour Solar One and Pattern Energy, testified that the company had received clearance from the Pennsylvania Game Commission Oct. 22 that there were no endangered species living on the project site. He said the sighting of a bird does not require an investigation.
He testified, “At this time, there is no clear evidence this bird is nesting there.”
He said if it is nesting there, the company would do an avoidance construction.
Evans also testified that Montour Solar One made corrections on the company’s conditional use application related to the list of what part of the project is on each partial, the list of landowners and other information.
He admitted when Cluck repeatedly asked that the company made the corrections after Steven Goocey prepared a document that showed the errors.
Cluck unsuccessfully objected to Evans as a witness, arguing, “They can’t rewrite the application. They can’t cover their butts.”
Davidson noted the objection but allowed testimony to continue.
“Would you have brought the irregularities to our attention if the objectors hadn’t raised them?” Commissioner Trevor Finn asked Evans.
Evans said it is standard practice to update the information on projects.
Evans will continue his testimony this morning in the Montour County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 435 E. Front St., Danville.