Dollars, cents and available properties and buildings aren’t the only factors when it comes to economic development.
Building relationships and focusing on better livability at the local level is a key factor, according to Lauren Bryson, executive director of Focus Central Pennsylvania.
Community development — such things as walkability, culture and recreation — will encourage economic development, she said.
Methods that spark economic development are constantly evolving.
“Our economy has seen major disruptions and that’s going to continue,” she said.
Networking and regional collaboration along with public/private partnerships are consistent with economic growth.
“Public and private partners are working together to support smart growth in a smart way,” Bryson said. “Without a doubt, efforts will continue to expand for small businesses and community growth.”
Bryson predicted more resources eventually will be put into further community development to help spur business growth.
“I see that increasing for sure,” she said. “We’re going to be seeing a lot more mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. Until costs become lower for businesses, they’re going to have to partner.”
Bryson touted successes in Lewisburg to spur local economic growth through community development.
“Lewisburg is doing amazing things,” she said. “You’ve got to give credit to their leadership and the passion of community members that got Lewisburg where they are today.”
Borough Mayor Kendy Alvarez said “things are constantly happening in downtown Lewisburg. It’s a very exciting time and a very exciting place.”
Noting development projects underway in Lewisburg, Alvarez said business growth in the borough is a reflection of how people want to “live, work and play in Lewisburg, as well as throughout the Susquehanna River Valley.”
Alvarez referenced a resurgence of small businesses in the Valley.
“Whether it’s people taking chances and starting something new from the ground up, or partnerships happening between businesses owners and prior employees, there’s an inherent willingness to work together and a determination to see others succeed,” she said.
Bryson and Alvarez came to a common theme on factors that have been pushing economic development.
“It’s our people,” Alvarez said. “The commitment that our community has to making sure that we succeed.”
“What it comes down to is the people,” Bryson said. “Finding people that are passionate and willing to put the time, energy and investment into the community.”
Bryson said she believed opportunities exist to build more local investments said the foundation is the people and that livability factors will continue to attract business and people to the area, with the variable housing and other programs improving.
“The growth is certainly going to continue,” Bryson said, noting Pennsylvania overall experiences “moderate, steady growth,” and said exponential growth of technology is something to look after.
Bryson said she is optimistic about economic development opportunities in the region. “I don’t see growth slowing down next ten years, especially with infrastructure projects,” she said.