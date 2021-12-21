Even with the increase in COVID-19 cases nationally, millions of Americans are expected to travel for the holidays, a number industry experts say could be triple the number of people who traveled a year ago.
AAA projects more than 109 million people — an almost 34 percent increase from 2020 — will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday window, from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.
“It’s encouraging to see so many more people are preparing to travel for the holidays this year,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president of AAA East Central. “Americans are feeling more comfortable with making the choice to travel whether it’s for a long-awaited vacation or a trip home to see loved ones.”
The projection comes as cases of COVID-19 increase. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new case count is up 12 percent over the past week nationally and deaths are up about four percent. Since the pandemic began 22 months ago, there have been more than 50 million cases of COVID in the U.S. and more than 803,000 people have died.
A year ago, AAA reported 27.7 million people traveled for Christmas or New Year’s.
Across the Mid-Atlantic — New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — AAA estimates 11.2 million people will travel by car, 775,000 by air and 287,000 by bus, train or ship. The increase in flights is up 182 percent from last year. Those not driving should check with CDC guidance and other orders still in place. Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of U.S. public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
The trends are similar nationally: More than 100 million are heading to their destinations in cars despite gas costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. More than 6 million people are expected to travel by air, while 3 million people are booking buses, trains and cruises.
Gas prices across Pennsylvania dropped last week to an average of $3.54 a gallon, down nearly six cents from last month but $1.02 higher than last Christmas.
The best day to travel, according to AAA, is Christmas day as minimal traffic is expected. This week, AAA recommends avoiding the noon-6 p.m. window on Thursday, 2-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 1-7 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather in State College said the Valley has a “very, very, very slim,” chance for a white Christmas. He did note that travelers heading out west for Christmas may see travel challenges.
“There’s a lot of energy out on the West Coast,” he said. “There are a lot of players on the field, very active. If you’re traveling to the Rockies or the West Coast, I’d expect some travel delays.”
Locally, temperatures are expected to be warmer than average with little chance of precipitation. Temps are expected to reach 40 most days this week and into the mid-40s on Christmas Day, AccuWeather forecasts. Normal high for this time of the year is about 39 degrees.
“It’s a quiet pattern across Pennsylvania and much of the Northeast,” he said. “One system, Thursday night could bring a couple of snow showers, but not a big deal. Another system, Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, could bring some rain.”