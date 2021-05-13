Motorists should not panic or start hoarding gasoline after a major U.S. pipeline delivering millions of gallons of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel suffered a major cyberattack, according to industry experts.
The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit Friday by hackers who locked up computer systems and demanded a ransom to release them. The attack raised concerns, once again, about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure. Pennsylvania has not been significantly impacted.
“There’s no way to predict gas prices, there’s no way even when there’s not a shutdown, other than we know that certain times of years we will see increases,” said Lynda Lambert, media spokesperson and safety advisor for AAA East Central, a not-for-profit association with 73 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. “This is unprecedented. Our best guess is prices will increase 3 to 7 cents a gallon (in Pennsylvania) provided it doesn’t last too long.”
The company initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations,” according to an Associated Press report. But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said. Also on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity defenses in response to the pipeline and other recent high-profile hacks.
The expected price increase in Pennsylvania is in addition to annual increases due to summer driving and use of summer blend (gasoline required by EPA to use in the summer months for emission control), said Lambert.
Joyce Holliday, of Lewisburg, stopped for gas on Wednesday morning at Sunoco in Lewisburg to fill her hybrid vehicle where gas was $3.09 a gallon.
“I’m very concerned about it,” said Holliday. “I wonder who is really behind it.”
Holliday said she worries that people will horde gas like they did toilet paper last year.
“I think it’s a real possibility,” she said.
Rex Till, of Winfield, also stopped at the Sunoco in Lewisburg to fill his truck. As a businessman who sells tools to garages, he said he has to buy diesel fuel every week no matter the price.
“I fill up with diesel fuel every week. I spend $120 a week,” he said. “I don’t have a choice. I drive my truck and that’s how I make my living. It doesn’t make me nervous. I can’t let things like that affect the way I do business. My business is not going to stop.”
“Prices are going up,” Lambert said. “In Pennsylvania (on Wednesday), they are up one cent since Tuesday. There have been gradual increases.”
State and federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a hack of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel. There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts. They warned that if the shutdown lasted past the weekend it could have created broader fuel disruptions, according to the Associated Press.
A Gasbuddy report said panic buying and hoarding will only prolong the outages and price spikes.
“These challenges may start to manifest in Southeastern states, especially Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi and Alabama, and to a lesser extent, Northern Florida. These are all markets served by the Colonial Pipeline, one of the nation’s most critical pipelines for refined oil product,” according to the GasBuddy report.
Lambert agreed with the Gasbuddy report.
“Our best advice is don’t panic buy,” said Lambert. “We saw last year with toilet paper that it makes the situation worse. There is plenty of gasoline in the U.S. If you fill up when you need it, and don’t panic. Hopefully, there will be enough gasoline for everyone when the distribution gets up and running.”
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline ticked above $3 for the first time since 2016 Wednesday, according to the AAA auto club. Prices begin to rise around this time every year and the AAA auto club said Wednesday that the average price hit $3.008 nationally.
AAA expects more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Memorial Day weekend, up 60 percent from last year, which was the lowest since AAA began keeping records in 2000.
A survey of gas prices in the Valley on Wednesday were as follows: $3.06 a gallon at iFuel in Lewisburg and VP Fuels in Shamokin Dam; $3.09 a gallon at Sheetz in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove, Citgo in Lewisburg, Sunoco in Shamokin Dam, Sunbury and Northumberland, Turkey Hill in Hummels Wharf, and $3.19 a gallon at Turkey Hill in Sunbury and Sheetz in Elysburg.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.