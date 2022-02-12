A decade ago, Heather Shnyder scoffed at the idea that human trafficking was taking place in the Valley.
“I hadn’t seen signs of it and just really doubted it was happening here,” said Shnyder, an education specialist at Transitions of PA of her reluctance to learn about the issue and educate others.
In 2014, Pennsylvania enacted its first comprehensive anti-trafficking law designed to prosecute traffickers, protect survivors and prevent trafficking.
Still, Pennsylvania ranks 12th in reported human trafficking cases with 221 reported cases in 2020, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
Shnyder’s original concept of human trafficking was of abductions, like that depicted in the Hollywood movie, “Taken.”
“I pictured people being bound and gagged in basements,” said Shnyder.
What she’s learned in the past 10 years is that while kidnappings do occur, the scope of the problem is vast and, in some ways, even more frightening.
“Family members are trafficking other family members and it’s happening right under our eyes,” Shnyder said. “This is global, but it’s also very local.”
Preying on the vulnerable
One of the factors that place Pennsylvania near the top nationwide, said Michael Gillum, a Williamsport licensed psychologist, is Route 15 which is a major thoroughfare used by traffickers and runs through Union and Snyder counties.
Gillum, who also serves as the president of the nonprofit Silent No More, has worked with victims of sex trafficking throughout the region and the country.
He’s evaluating a case of a 15-year-old girl who narrowly missed becoming a victim after a man in his late 20s approached her at a Montandon gas station and offered her a ride. As they were driving off, Gillum said, police noticed the man’s taillight on his vehicle was out so he was pulled over and authorities discovered he was a sex trafficker.
“Sex traffickers are looking for vulnerable teenagers at hangouts and a lot of those places in our areas are gas stations and mini-markets,” he said.
Often parents, friends
Traffickers aren’t always strangers who gain a person’s trust through financial rewards and other means, but are often parents or friends.
One recent case in the Valley that Gillum is dealing with involves a couple who allegedly allowed others to have sex with their five children in exchange for drugs.
The case came to light within the past year and is still under investigation as authorities and counselors work with the young victims, he said. No charges have been filed in the case.
"It's not an isolated case," said Gillum, noting that while the number of victims in a single family is unusual, there are many other children being victimized by parents.
Many times, Shnyder said, victims of human trafficking don’t view themselves as victims which adds to the difficulty in addressing the crime and providing treatment.
Changing attitudes toward rape and sexual exploitation and educating court personnel, law enforcement and the general public about human traffic is important in understanding the crime and identifying victims.
“Too many time victims are arrested,” said Shnyder, pointing out that more victims are charged as prostitutes than the sex buyers.
According to the Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation (CSE Institute), there have been more arrests in the past three years in the Valley of so-called prostitutes than the people who pay for their services.
“Those selling sex rarely have a choice; they are constrained by poverty, homelessness, or lack of formal education, or are exploited by a sex trafficker. Sex buyers always have a choice. A sex buyer never needs to buy sex, they merely want to,” the CSE Institute website reports.
Statewide, in 2019 there were 401 arrests of people selling sex and 172 arrests of the buyers of their sexual services.
Another Pennsylvania group working to raise awareness about human trafficking is Greenlight Operation, a local grassroots ministry in Cumberland County that started as a nonprofit last year.
The organization reports that in 2021 there were more than 40 million victims of human trafficking worldwide. Of those, an estimated 403,000 victims were in the U.S. and 540 victims were identified in Pennsylvania in 2019.
Education crucial
Lifting the veil on the insidious crime of trafficking is key in catching predators and education is where it starts, experts say.
In 2019, all Evangelical Community Hospital employees received training about human trafficking and staff will be working with Transitions of PA on more initiatives related to the issue, hospital spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach said.
Middle District U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said he will continue to push Valley counties to add resources for victims.
“Human trafficking is a serious crime and can happen in any community,” he said. “Traffickers prey on our most vulnerable citizens often using manipulation, and false promises of romantic relationships, or high-paying jobs, to lure victims into commercial sexual exploitation. We remain diligent in bringing these types of cases to justice and devoted to providing victims with the necessary resources available to them.”
That sentiment is joined by Valley district attorneys — Tony Matulewicz in Northumberland County, Michael Piecuch in Snyder, Pete Johnson in Union and Angie Mattis in Montour County.
Piecuch is currently working with state and federal authorities on several sex trafficking cases, including one involving a teenaged victim who has allegedly been abused by multiple people.
“It’s not like what people think of rape where the bad guy drags a woman into the alley,” he said. “The digital age has completely changed it. The tools available to perpetrators are now limitless. Victims don’t even have to be removed from their home.”
Piecuch said he’s seeing many instances where victims are reached via social media by a perpetrator who creates a “trusting relationship” before they coerce them into sexual activity through threats.
He has not had any cases of labor trafficking but adds, “It doesn’t mean it’s not here.”
Matulewicz said although Northumberland County has no active cases, his office and several police departments have investigated human trafficking offenses in the past.
“We take these reports very seriously and we actively investigate,” he said. “I am 100-percent behind any initiative that would provide more resources for victims.”
The issue is getting a lot of focus on the federal level. The second annual Human Trafficking Summit was held this week featuring representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and others working to disrupt human trafficking from Pennsylania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Also earlier this week, U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the department’s strategy to combat the problem.
“Human trafficking is an insidious crime,” Garland said. “Traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims unimaginable harm. The Justice Department’s new National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking will bring the full force of the department to this fight.”