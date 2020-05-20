Vehicular traffic is down nearly 40 percent on Pennsylvania highways since the onset of the pandemic in March, leading traffic experts to say that on this Memorial Day weekend, normally high-volume traffic will be down.
"As of April 29, which is the most recent date for which we have verified data," said Kimberly Smith, safety press officer, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, "our permanent traffic count stations show that statewide, total traffic is down 37 percent on the core roadway network — interstates and major freeways — since March 4, with passenger traffic down 45 percent and truck traffic down 11 percent."
On selected arterials, Smith added, total traffic is down 49 percent, with passenger traffic down 46 percent and truck traffic down 16 percent
Although traffic is starting to pick-up a bit with counties moving into the yellow phase, Smith said, "overall traffic counts are still down since March 4, so we’re not issuing the typical 'Historic Holiday Travel Information' on 511PA, but we are providing lane restrictions."
"As we move toward Memorial Day," Smith added, "the traditional start of the summer driving period, we encourage Pennsylvanians to check the Holiday Interstate Lane Restrictions page at www.511PA.com before planning upcoming travel."
Anecdotal reports suggest fewer people will hit the nation's road compared to years past for what is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season, said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel.
For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by COVID-19.
“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend — the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” Twidale said. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”
Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA. That holiday weekend, which came toward the end of the Great Recession, 26.4 million Americans traveled by car, 2.1 million by plane and nearly 2 million by other forms of transportation.
AAA expects to make travel projections for the late summer and fall, assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that Americans stay home and avoid nonessential travel. Americans should heed all official warnings and refer to the latest updates from the CDC and U.S. Department of State to help decrease the spread of COVID-19
AAA expects vacationers will gravitate to road trips and family bookings including air, car, hotel and activities to destinations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Shortly thereafter, assuming international travel restrictions are lifted, AAA expects to see more demand for tropical destinations and a wider range of international travel.