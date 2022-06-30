Fourth of July is better spent with friends and family in your backyard than in a hospital emergency room.
The summer holiday — a three-day weekend for most this year with Independence Day falling on a Monday — is ripe with trouble. Water activities, firework displays, hot grills and big parties with alcohol can each end in trouble if people aren't careful and smart.
Precautions for the Fourth of July typically focus on fireworks, with more and more people using larger displays at home, especially since COVID-19 wiped out many larger displays over the previous two summers.
“Fireworks are not toys,” Pennsylvania's Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey said. “While dangerous, we acknowledge that these devices have a lengthy shared history with our nation’s Independence Day celebrations. We want people to understand the risks, how to properly handle fireworks and to encourage users to be courteous to their neighbors and communities.”
In 2020, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported fireworks were involved in an estimated 15,600 injuries in U.S. hospital emergency departments. Approximately half of the injuries reported were burns, with the head, eyes, face or ears being the most frequently impacted part of the body. Data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) show fireworks start more than 19,500 fires per year and cause an average of $105 million in property damage.
That means it is of the utmost importance to ensure that while everyone is enjoying the sparklers and other larger displays, they all know basic firework safety. The minimum distance for fountain fireworks is 35 feet between the audience and the display. Ariel fireworks are to be kept at a minimum of 150 feet.
Jason Drumm, of Just Light It in Lewisburg, said families interested in their own displays should be sure to "block" them.
"Be sure to put something next to them so they don't fall over and go everywhere," he said Thursday.
In its Fourth of July alert to residents, the state Fire Commission offers safety tips, including to never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1,200 degrees; only allow adults to light fireworks one at a time, then quickly back away; never point or throw fireworks at another person and keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire.
"Fireworks should be lit outside in an area without flammable branches or grass. Have a water hose or bucket of water handy to extinguish spent fireworks," UPMC Emergency Medicine physician Dr. Jeffrey Myers said. "After you light a firework, get away to a safe distance. Don’t try to hold a firework in your hand after it’s lit, and do not light it into a container of any kind. Always ensure they are safely disposed of after the fun is over."
Drumm also encourages families to buy fireworks that are appropriate for their location.
"If you live in the country, you might be interested in some bigger, aerial stuff," he said. "But if you live in town, you want something a little smaller."
In its safety tips, popular vendor Phantom Fireworks suggests designating someone who has not consumed alcohol to light the explosives. Handle with care and only administer use to people who, “act in a responsible manner and who are not impaired by alcohol, drugs or in any way," they note.
Also remember to keep younger children and pets in mind, who could get agitated with a continuous barrage of fireworks over the weekend
"It is also important to remember many pets are scared and stressed by fireworks," Myers said. "If you own a dog, make sure they are in a secure place and don’t let strangers check on them. Dogs can be more aggressive when in a heightened state of stress."