Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.