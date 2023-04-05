We don’t like it but stress can be good for us — to a point. Mental health experts even have a word for good stress: Eustress.
We experience eustress when good things happen that are still stressful, said Scott Richardson, licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) at Geisinger. Getting married, having a child, graduating college, getting a promotion — these things are wonderful, yet bring a certain level of stress.
“But that increased stress then could allow you to say, ‘all right I really need to focus. I need to be the very best I can because people are depending on me now’,” Richardson said. “That would be an example of eustress encouraging you to evolve into a better version of yourself.”
Even the stress of a tight deadline can help us focus and attend to tasks quickly and efficiently.
“When you don’t have time, man, you’re on it,” Richardson said.
“Short-term positive stress can cause temporary anxiety and stress that is necessary to produce a long-term change,” said Jacquelyn Zielewicz, LCSW, behavioral health therapist at UPMC in North Central Pa. “Long-term positive stress can lead to a stress tolerance and resilience which can help us to handle future stressors better.”
Mild to moderate stress actually improves mental alertness and arousal, agreed Dr. Anthony S. Ragusea, Psychology of Evangelical.
“But after a certain point you get too much stress hormones, there’s too much overloading of your arousal system,” he said. “You become confused. It starts to impact judgment. That’s when you’re getting into panic.”
Feeling overwhelmed can affect our confidence in our ability to handle life and make us feel isolated, pessimistic and irritable.
“And that winds up impacting our relationships or our job performance in a negative way,” Ragusea said. “We might not do things to take care of ourselves like exercise or eat right because we feel so overwhelmed, but those are exactly the things that help us to handle the stressors of life.”
When to seek help
Mental health experts agree, it’s time to seek professional help if stress is interfering with daily functioning at work, home or school.
“This could include thoughts of self-harm or harming others, school grades dropping, struggling to complete daily demands, increased conflicts with significant relationships, becoming overwhelmed by work, or feelings of ‘drowning,’” Zielewicz said.
But, Ragusea cautioned, mental health professionals don’t necessarily have an easy solution for every circumstance. In situations like a demanding, inflexible job, or an unhappy relationship, self-care probably won’t be sufficient.
“You know, we have feelings for a reason,” he said. “They help us to guide our decisions. So when our job is making us absolutely miserable, or our relationship is making us absolutely miserable, then that’s our feelings telling us we need to do something. We need to get out of that unhappy job or that unhappy relationship.”
With a bit of tongue in cheek, he said, “If someone lights you on fire, I don’t have a breathing exercise for that. The solution in that case is, we have to put the fire out.”
Professional methods
Therapists use several methods to help patients deal with stress, Zielewicz said.
“Relaxation techniques like guided meditations, breathing exercises, and progressive muscle relaxation. Mindfulness practices like grounding techniques, anchoring, and self-awareness. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can help in identifying maladaptive thought patterns, refuting irrational thoughts, and learning and practicing healthy coping skills,” she said. “Other methods that I help patients with are goal setting, prioritization, time management, nutrition, physical exercise, and sleep pillars of wellness.”
Besides working on basic self-care, Ragusea said he might try calming methods to help a client.
“One of the most effective ways is by taking deep slow breaths because that helps send a signal to primitive parts of the brain that the danger is passed and it’s okay now, we can turn off the alarm system,” he said.
He also encourages exercise, which burns a lot of stress energy.
“In fact, I think we agree in the research that exercise is the most effective anti-depressant out there,” he said.
Problem-solving can help, Richardson said. For example, if finances are a problem, is there a way to make more money? Is there a way to cut expenses? If patients can solve the problem then it is no longer an issue.
Sometimes people need to adjust their thinking if, for example, they focus too much on past wrongs or possible future problems.
In a dire situation like a challenging medical diagnosis, patients might need to practice the skill of acceptance.
“We have to be able to say, this is my reality, and I recognize there’s nothing I can do about it,” Richardson said. “So now I’m just going to practice accepting it as it is and still living my life and being as joyous and fulfilled as I can.”
Workplace burnout is a phenomenon that Ragusea frequently sees. If it goes on too long, the only option is to leave the job for a few months.
“The only solution is to regenerate resilience, and that doesn’t happen in a week,” he said. “You must remove yourself from all that stress and give the body and the brain time to heal.”
Severe, long-term stress takes a toll on our body, draining it of being able to handle stress. The sooner we address these problems, the better.
“You don’t want to wait until you feel fully burned out,” Ragusea said. “Try to acknowledge your feelings early. Listen to your body when it’s telling you things aren’t okay.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com