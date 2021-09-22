A slow-moving cold front from the west colliding with a "roadblock" front off the East Coast could cause storms to linger over the Valley Thursday, increasing the threat of floods for many areas, according to AccuWeather.
The Susquehanna Valley can expect roughly 2-4 inches of rain, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker.
Although the river is running relatively low, flooding can still be expected in some areas, he said.
“I would say the flooding risk would be along streams, and maybe some tributaries that flow into the rivers,” said Walker. “Also, there can be some flooding on roadways where it comes down real intensely for a period of time, leading to ponding of water on the roadways.”
The National Weather Service on Wednesday put a flash flood watch into effect for Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union and many surrounding Pennsylvania counties from 4 a.m. Thursday morning through late Thursday night.
"Heavy rain is expected to develop in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday, and then continue into Thursday evening," the weather service said. "Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast, with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches possible."
Tropical moisture rising from the South is to blame for the “moist summer” the Valley is experiencing, Walker said.
Some Valley natives didn't let the gloomy weather dampen their spirits Wednesday.
Loye Hallden, from Northumberland, and Jo Simpson, visiting from South Carolina, were walking together under umbrellas during the rain Wednesday.
“We had a plan to walk and we weren't going to change our plans just for the weather,” Hallden said.
The soggy conditions also could pay off for fall foliage fans this season, according to Jon Beam, assistant director/naturalist at Montour Area Recreation Commission.
Wednesday was the first day of fall, although it wouldn't be apparent based on the number of green treetops across the Valley, which isn't surprising, he said.
Beam, who has been out of town for the last few weeks, has heard about the continued showers in the region. He said the rain could postpone the leaves turning colors under the proper conditions.
“In drought situations, the leaves turn early, and the color doesn't last long,” said Beam. “But with rain — obviously, you’ve had more than sufficient rain — the colors should be fairly vibrant.
“That is, if we have some sunny days to go along with it.”
He said the sun helps produce sugars, which will make the leaves more vibrant once they do turn.
Beam did warn that too much rain would have the opposite effect.
“Too much water can cause the foliage to start to turn brown, especially toward the crown of the trees,” he said.