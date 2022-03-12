One of the earliest impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic — now entering its third year — was in education.
On March 13, 2020 — a week after the first confirmed cases in the state — Gov. Tom Wolf shut down schools in Pennsylvania for two weeks. They never reopened to in-person learning for the rest of the school year.
Since then, many students have shifted to online learning, opting for public or private options online. Many others have returned to the classroom, even though in-person learning was interrupted for some by quarantine or brief shifts to online learning when local cases increased.
If COVID-19’s impact on education can be measured, it may take years, experts say.
State and school officials were quick to caution against any sort of reaction or overreaction to recently released scores on standardized tests, which fell sharply last year in most categories. The numbers were so distorted by pandemic conditions that they are of limited use for comparison to previous years — particularly regarding statewide trends — school leaders and elected officials said.
“Learning is never lost, though it may not always be ‘found’ on pre-written tests of pre-specified knowledge or preexisting measures of pre-coronavirus notions of achievement,” Rachael Gabriel, associate professor of literacy education at the University of Connecticut, said.
“Education is about meeting students where they are,” according to Lisa Longo, a former school board president in southeastern Pennsylvania and who sat on President Joe Biden’s public education policy committee.
Lewisburg consumer sciences teacher Claire Gault believes there has been learning loss.
“When we were remote, a lot of teachers offered a layer of grace because we knew it was difficult being further apart to maintain the rigor of our classroom work,” she said. “Things were easier and expectations were lesser. Now we’re back to almost the usual and we’re sort of expecting the same level of rigor that we were expecting pre-pandemic.
“I find that students become overwhelmed by that expectation,” Gault added. “They aren’t quite ready to face the challenges at the same rigor they were two years ago.”
Gault nodded toward her fellow faculty members and called her particular class a luxury because of its hands-on nature.
“I have the luxury of, in this class, things like hands-on activities,” she said. “They come so much more naturally, whereas in classes where the content is much more scaffold, like your series of math classes — like if you have a year of algebra where it’s not very rigorous and you have to jump right into trigonometry at the same level of rigor they were at (pre-pandemic), that jump is a lot harder.”
Measuring scores
Analysis done by McKinsey & Co., a global consulting firm, after the 2020-21 school year — the first full school year impacted by COVID-19 — estimated students, on average, were “five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the school year. The pandemic widened preexisting opportunity and achievement gaps, hitting historically disadvantaged students hardest.”
One way school leaders and state officials have measured students, educators, and districts has been through standardized tests. The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exams — for grades three to eight — and Keystone Exams — which assess algebra, literature and biology for high school students — were canceled in the spring of 2020. The number of students taking the tests was down significantly in 2021.
Test results released by the state have school administrators analyzing what damage was done because of the pandemic.
In Lewisburg, Superintendent Jennifer Baugh said “we’re in the process of looking at where our students are.” In Lewisburg, comparisons based on average test performances before the pandemic from 2015-2019 indicate students had a five percent drop in language arts, six percent drop in science, and a seven percent drop in mathematics, according to Baugh.
Baugh said results show some students understandably slipped slightly in some subjects but other students were on track. She said it is hard to do any comparison because of the pandemic. To identify any overall learning damage, Baugh said you would have to look at data on a case-by-case basis. “I don’t think anybody’s really planning what everyone is going to do based on these test results,” Baugh said of education and curriculum planning.
Systems in place to examine student academic achievement will not be relevant for a few more years, Baugh said. Administrators, she said, will have to identify learning loss through other measures.
“We don’t need standardized test results to tell us that students have struggled over the past two years,” Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said after the scores were released. “For the past two years, educators and support professionals have gone above and beyond to keep their students learning under unprecedented circumstances. They have tracked class participation, performance on assessments, homework, and other measures to gauge the learning needs of students and address them. There is no doubt that everyone is working harder than ever.”
“It’s hard to accurately say if the pandemic is the cause of a learning loss among students,” said Baugh. She said many students ended up performing better under pandemic-period learning.
It is important to remember, Gabriel said, that many schools and students were already struggling with standardized tests even before regular school days and consistent in-person education were disrupted.
“We often rationalize alarm about ‘learning loss’ by pointing to already dismal standardized test scores and implying that students must attend school in order to achieve and test well. However, we have evidence that, far too often, scores and achievement have little to do with what students learn in school,” Gabriel said. Gabriel suggested using the term “re-mediation” as opposed to “remediation,” coined by University of California at Berkeley education researcher Kris Gutierrez, “to signify the need to rethink how educators approach helping students seen to be behind academically.”
Managing students
There were countless factors impacting education over the past two years. Not everyone had the same experience learning remotely, with issues of access, planning and even the up-and-down nature of home life as families dealt with COVID. When students returned, masking was an issue for some.
Baugh said people have to consider there were many different factors for different people, such as extensive quarantining or students having to assist younger siblings with schoolwork while parents had to work.
“Not all kids can participate one hundred percent. Remote isn’t an ideal learning environment for everybody,” Baugh said. “I think kids will bounce back though. We kind of expected there would be learning loss to some extent with some students. It’s how to address it when it gets very tricky.”
Baugh predicted it would take till after 2023 to accurately predict or measure student success.
“It’s so hard to pinpoint because every school did something a little different,” she said.
Moving forward, Gabriel said it will be critical to handle each student individually and to avoid telling students to “accelerate,” to get back on grade-level.
“If we use words such as ‘slide,’ ‘loss,’ ‘waste,’ ‘pause,’ ‘gap’ and ‘cliff’ to describe their learning, literacy and achievement, what will they conclude about their own intelligence?” Gabriel asked.
Baugh said she believed students are on the right track but warned social, emotional and mental issues from the pandemic “will have an impact” on future learning. She said that can determine how excited to learn and attend school a student may be. When the pandemic started, Baugh said many did not think social, emotional or other mental issues would be a factor. ”Then we found out that was the case.”
A measured approach to issues with students exasperated by the pandemic is best, Baugh said.
She said she is glad to see the greater focus being made on social and mental issues for students and hopes that will translate into funding needed to address them. Baugh says one good thing to come from the pandemic is a greater highlight on students mental and emotional well-being.
“This is beyond school counselors,” she said.
Jeff Allay, life skills teacher at Shenango High School in Western Pennsylvania, recalled that on the day that the news came that the school would be shutting down, his students were hosting a countywide dance party.
“We weren’t able to get back to those fun activities with people, with kids, until this year,” he said. “We’re slowly getting back into it. It’s the social aspect that these kids have missed out on, not only my kids, but all the kids. I’ll go into a study hall and there are kids just buried in their phones with their ear pods in. I’ll see somebody sitting right next to someone else and I’ll say, ‘Why don’t you talk with him?” and the kid will say, ‘Well, I just texted him.’
“I know the kids are buried in their phones as it is, but COVID definitely ruined social interactions that we used to have.”
That being the case, Allay went on, he believes his students may be taking longer to return to the former status quo.
“I would say we’re a little further behind socially, not so much the academics,” he said. “It’s ‘Hey, I forgot how to sit next to somebody,’ or ‘I forgot how to ask a question’ or asking to go to the restroom. It’s a little different than sitting at home on your computer.”
Maintaining academic progress also was a challenge for Allay.
“We couldn’t do half the things we wanted to do online, especially with academics,” he said. “And we do community-based instruction, which was really bad the past two years because a lot of businesses didn’t want kids in there for COVID reasons.
“We’re actually just starting up again with the (Lawrence County) Humane Society. We’re able to get out there now, but even at the beginning of this year, we got turned down a lot.”
Dan Irwin of the New Castle (Pa.) News and The Associated Press contributed to this story.