As a mother and educator, Christina Fish is well aware of how much sleep adolescents need to be healthy and productive.
The recently hired superintendent of Lehighton Area School District, Fish was a vocal advocate for a later school start time when she served as a member of the Danville School Board.
“We are demanding so much of our children and adolescent brains are not cognitively or emotionally awake early in the morning,” she said.
A 2019 by the Pennsylvania Joint State Commission found that most adolescents fail to get enough sleep and recommended pushing back the start of the secondary school day to at least 8:30 a.m. Most Pennsylvania school districts have start times of between 7:30 a.m. and 7:59 a.m.
Anthony S. Ragusea, a board certified clinical psychologist at Evangelical Community Hospital, said a later start to the school day would benefit teens who require an average eight to 10 hours of sleep as compared to the seven hours of sleep most adults need.
“Adolescence is a unique time,” he said of the changing sleep habits that occurs during this period as their bodies are maturing. “I think we underestimate the role sleep deprivation plays on mental health. Sleep affects everything.”
Consequences of lack of sleep are many, Ragusea said, including depression, suicidal thoughts and obesity.
While the 2019 state study made a case for delaying the start of secondary school days, Ragusea and Fish said area districts haven’t heeded the proposal.
Danville School District has reduced the length of the school day, but Fish said changing the start of school would impact other areas, such as sports.
“Cultural change is very slow in education, but it should be something we’re talking about because we’re draining our children of their childhood,” she said.
“There’s been some resistance from schools, but I do think there’s greater awareness,” Ragusea said.
Helping to promote understanding was a declaration in 2014 by the U. S. Centers for Disease Control that insufficient sleep by Americans is a public health epidemic, said Geisinger pediatric neurologist and sleep medicine specialist Dr. Anne Marie Morse.
In 2019, Morse founded “Wake Up and Learn,” a school-based program to help students, parents and educators learn the importance of healthy sleep habits and identify sleep problems.
Three school districts, including Danville, have taken part in the program and, of the nearly 300 student participants, 64 percent reported having “problematic sleep,” she said.
After one year of being involved in the program during which they were given tips to address sleep issues, Morse said, the percentage of students who reported having trouble sleeping dropped to 52.
“They had no awareness how relevant inadequate sleep was to affecting their mood or school and athletic performance,” she said. “Insufficient sleep affects every cell in the body. It’s why we use it as a war tactic. It induces psychosis.”
Morse is currently working with Bucknell University athletes and hopes to work with other school districts across the state and nationally with the Wake Up and Learn program.
“It’s important that this is not just about the diagnoses of individual students, but a change in the culture,” she said.