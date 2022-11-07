LEWISBURG — Phase one of the demolition of the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops took on a very public display on Monday when contractors began taking down external structures at the property, including the front entryway.
For the past month, crews have been working inside the sprawling location in preparation to take down the outside of the structure. In April, nearby Evangelical Community Hospital purchased the property. They have not announced any plans for the location, other than the ongoing demolition of the building.
Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops, a staple in Union County for nearly 50 years, closed in February after the announcement was made by Chris Baylor, the CEO and co-owner, and other family members. The 77,000-square-foot location employed about 140 full- and part-time employees at the time.
Country Cupboard opened its doors in 1973 as a 25,000-square-foot location under owner Dan Baylor. At the opening on June 8, 1973, the main dining room had seating for 300 people, a smaller dining room for reservations and a country store.
It has grown over the years, including a 12,000-square-foot expansion in 1984 that led to a larger gift shop and the creation of a travel center that is now the Susquehanna River Valley Tourism Bureau. In 1985, the courtyard and point adjacent to the location were added.
The phased demolition allows for shared utilities between the surrounding hotels and Matty’s Sporthouse Grill to be rerouted. The buildings will be demolished in phase 1 with the concrete slabs and foundations being demolished in phase 2. The concrete slabs and foundations will remain intact through December when the equipment to separate the utilities is expected to arrive and be placed in service, according to hospital officials.
“We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, said last month. “As we assessed the property, it became clear the aging structure would have required substantial improvements in order to make it viable for any future use.”