MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West School District will no longer charge a $50 activity fee for students participating in sports and other extracurricular activities.
At the suggestion of board member Terry Boonie, the school board agreed to eliminate the $50 fee charged for each extracurricular activity.
Board president Victor Abate said the elimination of the fee will cost the district between $12,000 and $15,000 a year.
He said the panel expects the decision will increase student participation in sports and other activities and there will be a higher attendance when the new sports fields and stadium opens at the Middleburg campus.
— MARCIA MOORE