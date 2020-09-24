With less than six weeks to go until the presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden holds a six-point lead over President Donald Trump, who continues to have strong support among Republicans in the commonwealth according to the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll released this morning.
According to the survey of 625 registered voters in Pennsylvania, Biden leads President Trump 48-42. Trump is given the nod by voters in his ability to handle the economy, while Biden holds the advantage when comes to dealing with the novel coronavirus. Also, about two in five (39%) registered voters in Pennsylvania believe President Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as president, consistent with his ratings in recent polls. A majority of Republicans (80%) rate the President’s performance positively, while fewer Democrats (5%) or independents (35%) do so.
The upcoming election remains a hot topic. The poll shows that nearly three-quarters (71%) of the state’s registered voters say they are “very interested” in the 2020 election, a similar percentage found heading into the 2016 election.
More voters say they expect to cast their ballot in person (60%) than by mail (34%) in 2020, but there are partisan differences in these expectations. Most (58%) of the state’s registered voters favor the use of mail-in ballots, although many more Democrats (86%) and independents (62%) than Republicans (24%) favor mail-in voting. Most registered voters are confident that the state’s tabulated vote count will be accurate if mail-in voting is widely used (59%), but only one in three (32%) Republicans are confident those counts will be accurate, compared to most Democrats (83%) and Independents (51%).
This survey reflects interviews with 625 Pennsylvania registered voters, including 296 Democrats, 250 Republicans and 79 Independents conducted by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College from September 14-20, 2020. The sample error for this survey is +/- 6.5 percentage points.