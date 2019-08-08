President Donald Trump's favorable rating in the latest Franklin & Marshall poll matched the highest of his presidency in the survey released this morning.
Twenty-six percent of registered voters surveyed in Pennsylvania had a "strongly favorable" view of the president, equalling his marks from June, August and September of 2018. Another 13 percent of voters have a "somewhat favorable" opinion of the president. Fifty-two percent have a "strongly unfavorable" view of Trump's first two and a half years in office.
Additionally, about one in three (37 percent) registered voters in Pennsylvania believe President Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job as president, which is consistent with previous F&M polls. Only one in three (34 percent) registered voters believe that the United States is “headed in the right direction.
In the race to oppose President Trump next year, Former Vice President Joe Biden (28 percent) is the top choice for president among Pennsylvania’s registered Democrats, followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren (21 percent). Bernie Sanders trails at (12 percent, and Kamala Harris at (8 percent).
Other highlights from the poll:
- Half (51 percent) of the state’s registered voters believe the state is “headed in the right direction.”
- Most (61 percent) registered voters in Pennsylvania believe that the state’s tax system needs a fundamental overhaul and three in five (60 percent) believes that property taxes should be replaced by broader, state-wide taxes.
- Most (65 percent) also believe that the state spends “too little” on services for people with mental health issues. One in four (27 percent) voters feel it would be hard to access mental health services.
- Two in five (38 percent) registered voters believe President Trump has done a good enough job to deserve re-election and most (78 percent) of these respondents say they will vote for him no matter who runs against him.
- Three in five (61 percent) voters say it is time for a change and four in five (85 percent) of these voters say they will vote against the president no matter who runs against him.
This survey reflects interviews with 627 Pennsylvania registered voters, including 295 Democrats, 251 Republicans and 81 Independents conducted by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College from July 29-Aug 4, 2019.