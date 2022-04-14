With nearly a month to go before the May 17 Pennsylvania Primary, the Franklin and Marshall Political Poll released Thursday had John Fetterman with a clear advantage in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary.
Fetterman now leads Conor Lamb 41 percent to 17 percent, with one in five (26 percent) still undecided about their preference.
"The Republican primary field has no clear front-runner at the moment," said Berwood Yost, the poll director, on Thursday. Mehmet Oz (16 percent) and David McCormick (15 percent) are each garnering similar shares of Republican support, according to the poll.
More than two in five (43 percent) voters say they are not sure who they will vote for in the Senate race and two-thirds (66 percent) of those who have chosen a candidate say they could still change their minds.
"What was surprising to me is how Dr. Oz is so relatively unpopular among Republican voters if you look at his favorability ratings. He is 12 points underwater despite being the best known of the Senate candidates. It is 39 percent unfavorable, 27 percent favorable. Potentially that is a problem."
But Yost also noted that the poll was taken before Donald Trump endorsed Oz.
"What I take away from the poll," said director Berwood Yost, "is that voters remain kind of grouchy about the condition of the state, the nation, and their personal finances. And that is coloring their judgments.
Voters in both races are still quite open to changing their minds, Yost noted.
Only one in four registered voters believes the state is “headed in the right direction," Yost said. Three in four voters who say they are “worse off” financially this year than last also say the state is “on the wrong track.”
Voters remain concerned about the economy: unemployment and personal finances, remain the most important problem facing the state, according to the poll.
Right now, more of the state’s registered voters say they will support a Republican candidate for Congress, 44% Republican versus 39% Democrat.
In April of 2018, Democrats held a seven-point advantage in Congressional preference, 42% to 35%.