The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the July 29 death of a 2020 Bucknell University graduate who fell or jumped about 3,500 feet from a plane he was co-piloting in North Carolina.
Investigators are still unclear what caused Charles Crooks, 23, to plummet from the 10-person, twin-engine CASA CN-212.
Reports about the incident said Crooks and his co-pilot had finished flying parachuters when he declared an emergency after a bad landing due to problems with the plane's landing equipment. His co-pilot described Crooks as distraught and said it appeared he vomited before he jumped from the aircraft.
Lewisburg resident and pilot instructor Dave Hall knew Crooks when he was training at a Williamsport flight school where he received his pilot certificate in 2018.
"The Charlie Crooks I knew would never, never have jumped on his own," said Hall who believes it was an accidental fall.
Hall said the type of plane Crooks was co-piloting would have been easy to tumble from if an individual was not strapped in or holding onto something.
Charlie was “smart, dedicated and really applied himself well," said Hall who recalled the young man as being excited about a career in aviation. "His approach to flying was mature."