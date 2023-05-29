WASHINGTONVILLE — Memorial Day weekend is a time when many families are relaxing poolside, enjoying backyard barbecues or simply taking time to unwind. But dozens of people spent Sunday doing something a little bit different this year — they attended a Fire Relief Benefit Event to help a local family get back on their feet after a devastating fire destroyed their barn.
The event, held for the Esenwein and Whitenight families, was hosted by the Montour-DeLong Community Fair and the Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors associations, the Montour County 4-H and was supported by Trout Run Antique Pullers Association Inc., Nisbet Tractor Pulling, Pennsylvania Antique Tractor Pulling Association in Hughesville and the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association. Festivities included a silent auction, raffle prizes, food trucks, a small petting zoo, a “touch a (fire) truck” area for the younger kids, games, a cake wheel and the main event, a tractor pull.
Bobbie Esenwein was home when the fire broke out in the family's barn in Liberty Township, Montour County. It’s a feeling she said she’ll never forget.
“I’m so thankful for our volunteer firefighters,” she said. “Thirteen stations responded.”
Lost in the fire, in addition to the structure, were the family's tractors, trailers and other show equipment.
“It went up quick,” she said.
Just as devastating a loss for daughter Joanna were her 4-H livestock, 10 goats and one sheep, she said.
Angie Bickhart is a family friend and the secretary of the Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors Association.
“They are an avid tractor pull family they lost their tractors,” said Bickhart. “They’ve been with the club for 20 years and have been active 4-H members.”
Bickhart said pulling together a fundraiser to help the families wasn’t something she had to think twice about doing.
“I think it was the next day we all got together and said ‘Alright, let’s go’, and decided to pull it together,” she said. “This family is the first one to offer a helping hand to someone.”
The organizations worked together to gather raffle and auction donations, secure food vendors and organize the tractor pull. Onlookers set up chairs and tents to provide shade or spread out on provided bleachers, ready to see which tractor would win its respective category.
For Bobbie, who is so used to being on the other side of these types of events that she almost offered to make something for the bake sale, it was hard to hold back tears.
“I’m trying not to cry,” she said. “It’s overwhelming and it’s amazing to see what they’ve done for us. It brings back faith in community.”
Deb Shuman was pleased with the turnout, too. She credits the success of the event to the fair family.
“The fair family jumped in and helped,” she said. “It’s easy to pull something like this together so quickly when everyone comes together and helps.”
There was no specific goal set for the fundraiser, but Shuman said the families are thankful for any amount of help.
“Whatever we get we get,” she said. “Obviously we would love to raise as much as possible.”
Esenwein said her family has slowly started the process of moving forward. They hope to start rebuilding the barn relatively soon and then they can start replacing equipment and livestock, she said.