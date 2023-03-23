Another mild winter, with most areas across the Valley seeing about a foot of snow or less, has led to some monetary and material savings for Valley municipalities.
The Valley dodged back-breaking snow storms once again, instead seeing a few smaller storms in late December and early January, along with some bouts of freezing rain and ice.
In the end, it has allowed boroughs, townships and cities to continue to stockpile salt and cinders, save money on overtime for plow drivers who could be out at all hours of the day clearing roads and even on equipment maintenance.
Milton Borough Public Works Director Wayne “Sam” Shaffer said the borough used 65 tons of salt in total over this winter compared to a normal winter of 200 to 250 tons.
“It was very minimal,” said Shaffer. “I have a full shed of salt to use for next winter already.”
Unfortunately, Shaffer said, the borough won’t see much of a monetary savings due to how the Co-Stars contract works. In order to receive the discounted rates of the cooperative bidding, the borough had to estimate its usage for next winter and order at least 80 percent at the beginning of March.
The borough on Wednesday night approved $12,000 for 240 tons of salt.
The benefit is that the borough received this year’s price, he said.
The light winter “saved us on materials, wear and tear on our vehicles and equipment and overtime,” said Shaffer.
Monroe Township Road Supervisor Terry Conrad said the mild winter meant that the stockpile of salt remains pretty full for next season.
“We hardly did anything in town. It was mostly out on the hills and in the wooded areas,” he said of coverage needed on the town’s 46 miles of roadway.
Since the township uses Costars to purchase salt through the state to obtain the lowest prices each year, it is required to purchase a certain amount each year, said Monroe Township Secretary/Treasurer Stephanie McKinney.
The township spent $16,414 to date this year compared to $17,551 last year, with salt prices increasing this season, she said.
The savings, McKinney said, came in overtime costs. Last year, the town’s road crew earned $15,237 compared to $5,360 this year.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.