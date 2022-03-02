SELINSGROVE — Driving through downtown Selinsgrove Wednesday afternoon, Tim Strait pulled to the curb when he spotted two pastors standing on the sidewalk and a sign welcoming passersby to get "Ashes to Go" administered in celebration of Ash Wednesday.
Strait, of Richfield, was among dozens of people who received traditional ashes applied to their forehead throughout the day at the corner of Market and Pine streets near the Commons by pastors from Episcopal, Lutheran, Methodist and United Church of Christ churches in Selinsgrove.
"I saw this and thought it would be easy," said Susan Dreese, a Catholic from Selinsgrove, about the ritual that marks the start of the 40-day Lenten season.
The Ashes to Go service was started in 2017 by Pastor Dietmar Plajer of St. Paul's UCC as a way of reaching more people on Ash Wednesday.
"It's getting out of the building rather than waiting for people to come in," he said of the service that was held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By noon, the pastors had administered ashes to about 50 people.
"We've had an opportunity to have a conversation and engage people in faith," said Sharon Lutheran Church Pastor Robert Doll.
The ashes administered to the forehead or hand represent human mortality.
"Once you've had a brush with death, you live differently," Plajer said. "This is a tiny, tiny bit of that."
For John Darwicki, of Delaware, the main street offering by the local pastors was appreciated as he was in town following Tuesday's death of his father-in-law, Selinsgrove resident James Handlan.
"I'm a Catholic but it has been many years that I've been to church," he said. While having a quick lunch at a downtown restaurant Wednesday afternoon, Darwicki received a call from his wife, Lyndy, who alerted him to the nearby Ashes to Go service.
"It's very appropriate," he said after receiving the ashes and accepting Plajer's and Doll's offer to have him nail a prayer note to a temporary wooden cross.
Included among several cards was a small sunflower left in honor of Ukraine and its people who are now under attack by Russia.